In reverse, Clinton says she would support Sanders if he is nominated

advertisement

Hillary Clinton says abruptly that she will endorse her 2016 rival Bernie Sanders if he wins the Democratic nomination for President Donald Trump in November.

The former Secretary of State had previously refused to say whether she would endorse Sanders in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that was published Tuesday, instead he told the outlet: “I’m not going there yet.”

Clinton tweeted Tuesday evening: “The main priority for our country and the world is to retire Trump and, as always, I will do what I can to support our candidate.”

advertisement

I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!

But seriously, the main priority for our country and the world is to retire Trump and, as always, I will do everything to support our candidate.

– Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 22, 2020

The two had a bitter rivalry for the 2016 nomination.

Trademark and copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.

advertisement