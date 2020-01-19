In return, VanVleet scores 29 points as Raptors the Wolves 122-112 | defeated National Sports

advertisement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Fred VanVleet returned after a thigh injury and scored 29 points. The Toronto Raptors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday evening by 122-112.

Kyle Lowry added 28 points and seven assists, while Norman Powell scored 20 points from the bench for the Raptors, who have now won three games in a row.

Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins had his first triple-double career. He had 18 points, a career level of 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Rookie Jarrett Culver had 26 points for the Timberwolves, who lost five times in a row.

VanVleet’s injury put him out of action for five games before Saturday. He was 11 out of 16 from the field and 7 out of 8 from the 3-point range in 28 minutes.

Toronto was five points ahead in the fourth quarter, largely thanks to Lowry’s efforts in the third quarter. Lowry scored 17 points in the quarter to make up for a four-point mid-term deficit.

The Raptors extended the lead to up to 22 in the fourth round. Serge Ibaka and Norman Powell each had six points from the bank over a 21-6 stretch to open the period.

Saturday was the second consecutive night for both teams. Toronto defeated Washington 140: 11 on Friday, while Minnesota in Indiana lost 116: 114.

Minnesota received large first quarters from Wiggins and Culver. Wiggins had 11 points in 4-of-4 shooting and added five assists in the quarter. Culver led Minnesota with 14 points, 4 of 6 from deep.

Timberwolves Center Karl-Anthony Towns had 12 points in the first half, but was kept goalless after the half.

Raptors: Coach Nick Nurse grew up in Carroll, Iowa and initially planned a large group of family members for the 4-hour drive to Minneapolis. But these plans were thwarted by a blizzard Friday night. “At least one or two buses came from my hometown and it was all canceled,” said Sister. … Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol both received 1:01 technical fouls in the first half.

Timberwolves: G Allen Crabbe was inactive with an illness on Saturday. Minnesota acquired Crabbe on Thursday in an Atlanta deal that Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham sent to the Hawks. … Culver has exceeded 20 points for the fourth time this season.

Raptors: Visit Atlanta on Monday evening.

Timberwolves: Host Denver on Monday night.

