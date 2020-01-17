advertisement

The Revolutionary Guards could lead their struggle beyond Iranian borders, the top leader said on Friday. He responded to the United States’ murder of a colonel-general and to unrest at home due to the accidental crash of a commercial plane.

In his first Friday prayer sermon in eight years, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also told thousands of Iranians who were reciting Death to America that European countries could not be trusted after they introduced a nuclear deal dispute mechanism.

The measure could lead to renewed imposition of UN sanctions.

“Resistance must continue until the region is completely free from the enemy’s tyranny,” said Khamenei, referring to the United States, which again urged US troops to leave neighboring Iraq and the Middle East ,

Washington’s withdrawal from Tehran’s nuclear deal with the world powers in 2018 and renewed sanctions in the United States have escalated tensions for several months, leading to brief conflicts in January.

US President Donald Trump ordered the murder of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force, a unit of the Revolutionary Guard responsible for expanding Iranian influence abroad, on January 3. He built regional militias that Washington has blamed for attacks on US forces.

Iran responded with missile attacks on US targets in Iraq on January 8, injuring but not killing US troops.

“The fact that Iran has the power to inflict such a blow on a world power shows the hand of God,” said Khamenei of the strikes, adding that the assassination of Soleimani showed Washington’s “terrorist nature”.

“The Quds Force is a humanitarian organization with human values ​​that protects people across the region,” said Khamenei. “They are fighters without borders.”

When the Iranian armed forces anticipated reprisals in the United States after Iran’s missile attacks on US targets, the Guard’s air defense forces mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian commercial aircraft.

It took days to admit the mistake, a delay that sparked protests across Iran, sometimes violent.

“American clowns”

Trump sent tweets in Farsi and English to support the demonstrators, and received a keen response from Khamenei.

“Those American clowns who lie and say they are with the Iranian people should see who the Iranian people are,” he said on Friday.

Khamenei called for national unity, saying that the “enemies” of Iran, a term normally used for the United States and its allies, had attempted to take advantage of the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 to attract attention from the Avert the murder of Soleimani.

Khamenei described the crash as a tragedy and called for steps to ensure that there was no repetition.

The Soleimani funeral, long portrayed as a national hero but viewed by the West as an unscrupulous opponent, had brought a large number of Iranian mourners to the streets.

After mourning scenes around Soleimani, protests against the aircraft disaster followed for four days when demonstrators called “Death to Khamenei” and “Clerics get lost”.

In order to suppress the demonstrations, riot police were put on the streets to line up in front of the universities that were the focus of the protests.

Online video footage showed demonstrators were beaten, and gunfire and blood were recorded on the streets.

Iranian police refused to shoot demonstrators, saying officials were ordered to exercise restraint.

Two months ago, the authorities launched a bloody crackdown on protests that broke out due to fuel price increases and injured ordinary Iranians who had already felt the pressure of US sanctions

Washington again imposed sanctions after withdrawing from Tehran’s nuclear pact with the world powers. Since then, Tehran has cut back on its commitments to the agreement, including the statement that it would stop compliance with uranium enrichment limits.

The UK, France and Germany have subsequently launched a dispute mechanism that initiates a diplomatic process that could lead to renewed UN sanctions.

“These European countries cannot be trusted. Even their negotiations with Iran are fraudulent,” said Khamenei.

