M @

In pictures: underground stations then and now

Check out these wonderful pictures and compare the subway stations a long time ago with the same scene from today.

They come from the TimeViews website, a blog by Steve Miell. We have selected some major transportation hubs, but the blog also shows views of famous buildings, streets, and monuments.

Comparisons from then and now are of course nothing new – you will find dozens on our website alone, together with the London Facebook group Memory Machine. However, Steve made the exercise an art that usually has the same angle and depth of field.

1. King’s Cross, 1898 and 2019

The main building of the station has changed a lot between this photograph in the 120 years, although the main facade with its double arches remains almost identical.

2nd bank node in 1941 and 2020

The Bank subway station experienced one of the worst catastrophes of the Second World War. A bomb struck the station on January 11, 1941, killing 51 people. This photo shows the consequences and looks north towards Moorgate.

3rd bench overlooking Mansion House, 1940s and 2019

The same intersection forms a different angle and shows the temporary road bridge that spanned the bomb site during the renovation.

4. South Kensington, early 1900s and 2019

The classic Leslie Green facade of South Kensington Station – is no longer used as an underground entrance, but still looks gorgeous.

5. South Kensington, 1970s and 2018

Another section of South Kensington Station, again largely unchanged.

6. Embankment / Charing Cross 1976 and 2019

Charing Cross and Embankment underground stations have been renamed several times over the decades. She captures this photo the moment the station we know today as Embankment was given this name in 1976.

7. Paddington 1910s and 2019

The tiny piece of Leslie Green in Paddington looks completely original, but this comparison shows remarkable changes – including the loss of the crown arch and the addition of blue tiles.

The TimeView site contains dozens of other examples, and new ones are added regularly.