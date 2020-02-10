All awards have been given and acceptance speeches have been given, but the Oscars are far from over.

The after parties were in full swing. Celebrities came to celebrate the big winners and to comfort the unfortunate nominees with appetizers and champagne.

For many it is the second red carpet for the evening, but for those who only managed to get an invitation to the party, this was their moment to shine.

Here are some of the Vanity Fair Oscars looks after the Beverly Hills party.

CONTINUE READING:

* Cape dresses dominate the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars

Eminem urges the 2020 Oscars to get lost with a surprising feat

* Outraged fans when Luke Perry is not included in memoriam at 2020 Oscars

* Billie Eilish cites Memoriam Oscars as a tribute to Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas & more

* First non-English film wins Oscar for best picture

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

Actress Zoey Deutch made an unforgettable appearance.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West were #couplegoals.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

Kiwi actress Anna Paquin represented New Zealand in a strapless sequin dress.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie matched in black.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

Kate Hudson looked as fresh as ever.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

James Corden left his cat company to celebrate with his wife Julia Carey.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

Kate Bosworth came in and looked like a fancy price statue.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

Kylie Jenner appeared in a strapless Navy number.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

The wonderful Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan kissed her husband Jason Ralph.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

Spike Lee continued to wear his suit and paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

Rumer Willis and Demi Moore turned the event into a family affair.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opted for an elegant dress with a low bun and statement.