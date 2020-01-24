advertisement

Dozens of new homes could be built in Middleton – and all would be available for “affordable” rent.

The housing association Riverside has made proposals for the construction of 41 new properties between Threlkeld Road and Gatesgarth Road in Langley.

The property would offer a mix of two and three bedroom houses and two bedroom bungalows.

Future residents would not pay the rent more than 80% of the local market price.

A planning document says that the development would not only promote urgently needed social housing, but would also have a positive impact on the location and its surroundings.

The aim of the project is to ensure that “the new development positively improves the appearance and character of the location in its surroundings and creates a new standard of quality for further development in the immediate vicinity”.

It then describes how the “new design standards” support regeneration in a “contextually and visually poor environment”.

Several large housing developments have emerged in Middleton in recent years, particularly in Hollin Lane and Langley Lane.

However, this did not include social or affordable housing, as developers instead make financial contributions to finance supplies elsewhere.

The application provides council numbers that show Rochdale lacks more than 450 affordable homes annually.

Three-room properties are particularly scarce.

It also refers to a council document that notes how the demand for affordable housing in the district exceeds supply – which makes it all the more urgent to maximize the number available.

A decision on the application will be made by the Rochdale Council Planning Committee or by officials exercising delegated powers.

