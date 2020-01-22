advertisement

Terry Jones, the filmmaker, actor, author and beloved British cultural figure, died last night. He was 77.

Jones, diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2015, leaves a truly astonishing legacy: he was not only one of the founders of Monty Python alongside Graham Chapman (who died in 1989), John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle and Michael Palin , but he directed or co-directed all three original features of the group: Monty Python And The Holy Grail, Monty Python’s Life Of Brian and Monty Python The Meaning Of Life. (Python’s first film And now for something completely different, was a collection of their TV sketches, re-recorded by director Ian MacNaughton for theatrical release.)

It is like a Python that Jones will best be remembered, and that is perfectly fair: the group’s impact on sketch comedy was seismic, mixed absurdist buildings and highbrow references with razor-sharp insight into the bloated British identity of the 60s and early 70s.

But his work behind the scenes is just as important. As the Python behind the camera – often in collaboration with Gilliam, who co-directed Holy Grail and the short film about accountant pirates that opens The Mean Of Life – he did more to shape the work of the group and the way it was received to give than another member.

And Jones’ status as a director of Life Of Brian means that he receives the lion’s share of the honor of making one of the most controversial films of his age: the 1979 comedy about an ordinary child who has the misfortune of being on the same night are born as Jesus Christ and spend his entire life as the Messiah was tormented, protested and picked at the release by Christians who called it blasphemy.

It was not of course – Jesus himself is a peripheral character in the film, and the real fire of the Pythons is reserved for bureaucrats, people who follow false prophets and those who try to exploit these people. But good luck explaining that to an angry crowd – which is also something that emerges in the film.

Fun fact: Life Of Brian also led George Harrison to the production company HandMade Films. When EMI refused to make the film, the project was about to collapse before Idle approached the former Beatle for the money. Harrison, a Python fan, is obliged – to call it “the most expensive movie ticket ever issued” – and enjoyed the experience that he so often continued to enjoy films, including Time Bandits by Terry Gilliam, Mona Lisa by Neil Jordan, Bruce Robinson’s Withnail and I and how to get ahead in advertising and the Python documentary Live At The Hollywood Bowl.

Between Python projects (and later reunions), Jones worked on various television shows and films. With colleague Python Palin he created the very silly and very charming BBC series Ripping Yarns in the mid-1970s, just to see it overshadowed by the success of Cleese’s Fawlty Towers. On his own he directed the comedies Erik The Viking and Personal Services and a very strange live action adaptation of The Wind In The Willows in which he played Mr. Toad played. He also wrote a number of books, including a novel from the video game Douglas Adams’ Starship Titanic, which is quite funny.

I met Jones in 2015 when he came to Hot Docs with the Python documentary The Mean Of Live. Although his diagnosis of dementia was not yet public, I was warned in advance that he was not good and might have difficulty talking; filmmakers Roger Graef, James Rogan and Holly Gilliam (the daughter of the other Terry) would talk the most. That is indeed what happened, but Jones was warm and engaged in the conversation, even if he didn’t say much.

And when he started to tackle his illness, Jones made it count: this Guardian 2017 interview, in which he is accompanied by Palin, is painful and honest and ultimately very beautiful, explaining the condition of Jones as he experienced it, while he still demonstrated his essential self remained undiminished. (“He likes to see friends,” his daughter Sally told Robin McKie. “His only problem is that he no longer has the ability to tell them how happy he is to see them.”)

There is a common thread in The Mean Of Live about Jones and Cleese that have become alienated over the decades, and how they finally made contact again during the Pythons concert tour in 2014; Cleese finally appeared more or less in Jones’ last directing effort Absolutely everything. It is a completely forgettable comedy, but it is now the last meeting of all five surviving Pythons, who express the CG aliens who grant unlimited power to an unfortunate Simon Pegg.

It is heart-warming to know that Jones was able to make peace with the people who were important to him while he was still able. It mitigates the loss, just a little bit.

