Kim Kardashian has worn some of the most iconic outfits of our time. But without good old-fashioned clothing, none of them would be possible. As much as we love a moment on the red carpet, we just can’t get enough of the behind-the-scenes snapshots that Keeping Up With Kardashians star stocks get from their super exclusive fashion faucets on social media.

Kim Kardashian reveals how Kanye West and North changed their style

On one of her first BTS photos on November 21, 2018, the founder of KKW Beauty showed what was probably suitable for her view of the LACMA art and film gala 2018. She wrote in the caption that she came across the old picture and remarked: “Sometimes the fittings look better than the final look.” Without a little pull and higher sleeves with spaghetti straps, the look is a little different, but just as great.

Another of our favorites: On January 15, 2019, she released a matching fallback picture when she tried her 2018 Victoria’s Secret Angels Halloween costume. Although this look didn’t do the cut, we like it almost better than her last costume. The wings together with the silver bodice almost make it an outstanding look. After all, she had to fit in with her sisters.

In a picture dated February 8, 2019, she accused fast fashion brands of having stolen her look before she even wore it! “I looked through old pictures and found that golden look that Kanye made for me during my trip to Miami last summer (I chose the neon mood instead),” she wrote in the caption. “P.S. Can you please wait for me to wear this in real life before you break it off?”

On March 29, 2019, the triple mother posed in a sparkling pink mini dress, teasing her that she had “matching pictures for days”. We hope!

While we’re waiting for more photos of the sexy fashionista behind the scenes, keep scrolling to see some of the reality star’s best-fitting pictures!