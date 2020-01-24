In just five days, workers in the coronavirus-infested Wuhan want to build a new hospital from scratch

advertisement

In just five days, workers in the Chinese city of Wuhan want to build a brand new hospital that started the fatal outbreak of the corona virus.

Hospitals in the city were in huge demand with hundreds of patients arriving every day to be screened for the disease.

Coronavirus has already claimed the lives of 26 people in China, and it is reported that around 800 more people are infected, but the actual number could be much higher.

The builders are now building a new hospital to meet demand and have set an ambitious goal to open the new facility by Monday, reports The Mirror.

Photos show dozens of excavators on the site paving the way for the new hospital, which will consist of prefabricated buildings with 1,000 beds.

The new hospital will be built around a holiday complex that was originally intended for local workers and is located in gardens on a lake on the outskirts of the city, the official Changjiang daily reported on Friday.

China State Construction Engineering, one of the companies that built the hospital, said that it is doing everything to overcome difficulties and added that it now has more than 100 local workers.

Other hospitals in the region no longer have beds, so doctors had to set up tents in parking lots to treat new patients.

There are also fears that supplies of protective masks, goggles and suits will become scarce in the city.

The outbreak of the corona virus is believed to have taken place in a market selling live animals, including illegal wildlife and seafood.

Medical personnel sterilize the main building of the Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan

Wuhan has a population of around 11 million people and has been banned since the virus was discovered.

Residents have been told to stay at home while flights outside of the city are stopped and train, bus and ferry connections are canceled.

In other parts of China, Disneyland Shanghai and parts of the Great Wall are closed to visitors.

In the UK, 14 people were tested for the virus on Friday, but all received the all-clear.

The chief medical officer for England said there was a “fair chance” that cases would appear in the UK.

Officials are trying to locate 2,000 people who have flown from Wuhan to the UK in the past few weeks to check their wellbeing.

French health ministers announced today that there are two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country – the first in Europe.

