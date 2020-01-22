In Judy Garland's transformation to a Hollywood icon

advertisement

When Judy Garland signed her contract with MGM in 1935, a journey of incredible highs and debilitating lows began. Though all of America fell in love with her from the start – first as the girl who sang a love letter to Clark Gable; then as the girl who started a screen partnership with Mickey Rooney and finally as Judy herself again as Dorothy Gale in the classic version of The Wizard of Oz among other. For Judy, her 15 years at MGM was an incredibly busy time that definitely took its toll – though unfortunately many around her barely noticed when it happened.

“During this time” offers itself John Fricke, Author of numerous books about the actress, “It wasn’t just the movies. It also made recordings, it did national radio broadcasts, it did several war bond and army camp tours between 1941 and 1943. If you look at their early schedule, about a year and a half, after she signed with Metro Really she started to work. One film would end and she was already rehearsing for the next one. This overlap lasted from the late 30’s to the early 40’s. When she was 20 years old, she had her first nervous breakdown. There is a studio memo in which her doctor quotes: “Judy shouldn’t dance for six to eight weeks”. The managing director, who dictates the memo, adds that he also “spoke to Judy’s mother, who believes Judy will be ready to dance in three weeks”. This is the standard example of a mother who was on the payroll. The revision continued and in the mid-forties Judy appeared on the set too late. But if you look at Metro’s production files in the same (or earlier) years, Norma Shearer was late, Greta Garbo was late, and Joan Crawford was late, so she was far from being alone. “

Mgm / Kobal / Shutterstock

advertisement

Judy’s introduction to the world via the Broadway screen Melody of 1938, which was released in 1937 and sang “You Made Me Love You” to a scrapbook with pictures of Hollywood icon Clark Gable. John suggests, “This was important because it was the first feature film she made on MGM. She had been there for over a year and was very frustrated because they hadn’t done anything to her. And she couldn’t even sing on stage because of her studio contract. Ultimately, her mother and Judy only decided to ask MGM for release. They felt like they could always go back to Metro, but they don’t do anything to me now. I only sing at studio parties and go to school. “And Judy, who was a Vaud native and used to sing a lot live, felt suffocated. But there were a few reasons why everyone at Metro went around them so lightly. “

“It’s because Louis B. Mayer (the director of MGM) really liked them,” he continues, “and Judy later said that the producers were afraid to use them in one of their films if it didn’t work out well – and.” they would be held responsible. They didn’t want to endure this fall. In her first year at MGM, the studio made sure she was featured on several national radio shows because the other problem they saw with Judy was that they felt that no film audience of the 13-year-old could believe girls sing like that. That was the main reason why she was on the radio and initially stayed away from the screen: to get the audience used to someone named Judy Garland who was a little girl who could Really to sing.”

For more information on Judy Garland, please scroll down.

advertisement