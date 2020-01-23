advertisement

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who came to Israel for the World Holocaust Forum on Thursday, said in a joint press release with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that “everything will be fine” regarding the case of an Israeli woman imprisoned in Russia, who was detained for drug allegations.

Putin made the statement after meeting Yaffa Issachar, the 26-year-old Naama’s mother, who was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for bringing hashish from India to Israel to Moscow airport.

Sources in the Prime Minister’s office said Thursday that “thanks to the close and personal relationship between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Putin”, significant progress had been made on the issue. The sources found that Netanyahu had discussed the subject with the Russian leader on seven different occasions.

Issachar’s family had expressed hope that Putin would announce that he would pardon her daughter and release her from prison, but he made no such statement.

Naama Issachar gestures during an appeal hearing in a courtroom in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, December 19, 2019.Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr / AP

Last week Netanyahu said he was “optimistic” after discussing Issachar’s release with Putin.

The high-profile detention of Issachar was seen as a matter of negotiation to prevent extradition of the Russian hacker Aleksey Burkov, who was detained in Israel and handed over to the United States in November.

Burkov plans to plead guilty to a US federal court this month, changing his original statement, lawyer Greg Stambaugh told the TASS news agency. The IT specialist was arrested in Israel in 2015 for extradition to the United States on charges of widespread credit card fraud.

In October before Burkov’s extradition, Haaretz reported that Russia had pressured Israel several times to release him in exchange for Issachar.

The Prime Minister’s office said in a statement on Thursday that the conversation between Netanyahu and Putin “was warm and practical and strengthened the Prime Minister’s optimism” that Naama Issachar’s release is near.

