In Israel, indoctrination starts in kindergarten - Israel News

advertisement

Last November, brief public excitement broke out when Osnat Hagai, a deputy teacher in a nursery in Pardes Hannah-Karkur, documented on Facebook how she removed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s portrait from her classroom wall. Education minister Rafi Peretz tweeted that the woman would be localized and asked for “information”. (Only after that did he find that she was hired by the local government and not by his ministry.) Hagai’s protest – she explained in the fact that an accused prime minister could not be considered a role model for young children – took place both on social media and great positive attention in the press.

The question of why the Prime Minister’s portrait was removed is less interesting than the question of why it was attached to a preschool wall. What was their purpose there – what use, if any, was it for the children to have it there, and is this a desirable thing?

advertisement

Portraits of the Israeli Prime Minister, the President and sometimes even Zionist leader Theodor Herzl hang on the walls of kindergartens as part of what the Ministry of Education calls a “national corner”: the small space in which various symbols of the nation are concentrated. In some cases, the corner is enhanced by a map of the country (often including the entire country of Israel) and the words of the “hatikvah”, the national anthem.

In the past, says Tamar Verete-Zehavi, an educational advisor for early childhood education and lecturer at the David Yellin College of Education in Jerusalem, such corners were built in preschools before Independence Day and later dismantled. The general idea was that they were created with the participation of the children and that they were dynamic and changeable, depending on what the children were learning and how they developed.

I asked the Ministry whether preschools are required to set up such a corner and what their official purpose is. The answer was vague and general: “According to the 2001 Director General’s guidelines, schools are required to fly the flag (by law) and also hang a portrait of the President on the wall.”

Three years ago, Haaretz reported that Ministry of Education inspectors required teachers at Jerusalem’s public preschools in the Jewish sector to have a permanent national corner in every facility, and recommended that it become the focus of educational activities. The inspectors began to draw up a list of preschools in the city that did not show the president or the flag. The initiative has faded, according to the Haaretz report, but as the case of the Pardes-Hanna assistant suggests, the national corner is a permanent institution.

Zehava Cohen, director of a company that provides advice and guidance to preschools, visits hundreds of such institutions across the country each year and reports that a national corner is a regular part of all. “The corner is there, the corner is active, the teachers are explaining our flag to the children, the president and the prime minister,” says Cohen. Although the Ministry of Education appears to require every preschool to have a corner in the classroom, the inspectors are divided over the content and format.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Rachel Fink – preschool teacher, early childhood education expert and blogger in Haaretz (Hebrew edition) – is not suitable for children of this age.

“I don’t think hanging the national symbols could do any harm, but it doesn’t make sense either,” she says. Her educational philosophy, she says, “sees the physical environment as an additional teacher. So if something in the preschool room doesn’t contribute to learning, it shouldn’t be there. It is better to educate children about their rights and responsibilities as citizens, based on experience and age, than to remember facts such as who the prime minister is, ”added Fink.

“A great mishmash”

Kathy Hirsh-Pasek, professor of psychology and director of the infant language laboratory at Temple University in Philadelphia, is stunned when I tell her about the national situation in Israeli preschools.

“It reflects an imperialist complex,” she says. “I don’t understand why it is needed. It takes up classroom space that could be used for anything else. After all, the children know they are Israeli and I am sure they are proud of it. It seems they want it Forcing corners on them. It’s an invasion of their space. ”

A map of “Greater Israel” hanging in a kindergarten. Ian Assayag

There is no comparable phenomenon in the United States, the professor adds: “It won’t teach children to be better citizens, you know. Hanging up pictures of the guides seems to me to be an explanation that should not be given. ”

Hirsh-Pasek: “Studies show that too many things hang on the walls, distract children’s attention and impair their ability to concentrate. Accordingly, carefully choose what hangs on the walls of a preschool and a primary school. Children must feel happy and belong to them. Therefore, it is best to hang pictures that you have drawn instead of a picture of the Prime Minister. ”

According to Dr. Yael Dayan, an early childhood education expert at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, sees the creation of these corners and their permanent status in line with vigorous attempts to push aside all non-nationalist considerations.

Nationalist teaching actually starts in Israel at preschool age, notes Prof. Avner Ben-Amos from the School of Education at Tel Aviv University. “A few years ago there was a fierce debate about the Holocaust Memorial Day – whether it should be done in preschools or not.”

Ben-Amos continues: “Some kindergartens send gifts to soldiers on Independence Day. Hanukkah is also a “national” holiday because of the Maccabees, and there is Bar Kochba at Lag B’Omer. It doesn’t matter what the holiday is – the pattern is the same: one time it’s Greek, one time it’s pharaohs, one time it’s Nazis. It spans the entire school year, so the kids end up with a great mix of soldiers, Palmach, Maccabees, and so on. According to this pattern, others (nations) always wanted to destroy us in the diaspora, but in the end we overcame our enemies and rose to the land of Israel. In other words, the diaspora is bad and Israel is good. ”

For her 1994 book (in Hebrew) “The New Children: Violence and Obedience in Early Childhood”, anthropologist Mirta Furman observed Israeli pre-school and first graders for over three and a half years. The scientist, who died in August last year, described and analyzed the interactions between the children, between them and the employees, as well as what she called “collective”, which was evident during celebrations and ceremonies, public holidays and memorial days. In the department for relations with the collective, Furman cited 5-year-old Ohad, who tells his friends about a dream in which he appeared – speaking of the mishmash mentioned by Ben-Amos – Roman knights, Syrian warplanes, Israeli soldiers who died in the Lebanon war fought bows, spears, rifles and tanks.

“There is a totemistic idea of ​​time in the ethnographic material,” wrote Furman. “It is an effort to find a common denominator for events that have taken place in different contexts and periods that are far apart. In contrast to chronological time, totemic time is not based on a principle of temporal continuity, but on the continuity of a certain content – and in this case of war. The war thread runs from the time of the Pharaoh over the Maccabees, Hitler and the British mandate and continues as part of an inertia process into the period after the state was founded. Two thousand years or more do not change the nature of the message.

“All wars are essentially the same,” she continues. “All wars have a common denominator – an enemy who triggers and imposes the war, a minority against a large majority, heroism of the people and victory. Even if the enemy is not identical in essence, it forms a single category, regardless of whether it is Greek, Roman, National Socialist, Arabic, etc. The events are presented outside of their general context. This separation sometimes leads to falsification of known facts, such as the total annihilation of the Kingdom of Judah after the Bar Kochba uprising (without acknowledging it). ”

Holocaust for children

Ben-Amos, who has also conducted research in France, notes that in Europe, days of national importance are not treated in the educational system as they are in Israel. “Even if there is a ceremony, it doesn’t take place at school,” he explains. “Holding national ceremonies in schools and kindergartens is an Israeli innovation.”

“The subject of persecution, heroism, and war is repeated throughout the year in an endless continuum,” said Furman, citing preschool Independence Day ceremonies that focus on military symbols and their association with courage and heroism Threat to everyone and the resulting need for active defense, in the sense of “We’ll all protect our homeland and be brave soldiers.”

Most of the school day commemoration ceremony is devoted to detailed surveillance of all the country’s wars. “The ethnographic material contains the infiltration of the image of the fighting hero as an identification figure,” added the anthropologist. “The content tells about the past and prepares the child for future activities.”

As part of Memorial Day, Furman writes about how children are often involved in deep and dark conversations about death. Many questions arise, and some children find it difficult to cope with the macabre subject and burst into tears as their teachers seem to be loosening up: they only intervene on questions related to the ceremony.

Children participate in a Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony by Emil Salman

“The teacher has nothing to do with the children’s experiences … She discusses the wars and the memory of the fallen, while the children talk philosophically about death in order to cope with it … The teacher limits and limits the discussion of the children a “, said Furman.

Her research was conducted in the 1990s, and a change for the better can be expected since then, at least in view of the understanding that children should not be confronted with difficult issues. However, this is not the case, as the Ministry of Education shows. Indeed, a section of the Ministry’s website dedicated to pre-school teachers contains the concepts that are important for young children: “The Nazis – people who lived in distant lands many years ago and were very cruel and evil and Jews killed because “and” The Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Memorial Day is a memorial day for people who are no longer alive, who were killed in the Holocaust and who were heroes. ”

“One of my struggles is the commemoration in preschools,” says Dr. Yarden Kedar, director of the early childhood education department at Beit Berl Teachers Training College. “Children must be given innocence and mercy for a few years, and they must not be exposed to materials that they cannot understand or digest.”

According to a study by the anthropologist Tzili Dolev-Gendelman from 1987, pre-school teachers in Israel shape and impart Zionist symbols. “At the latent, metaphorical level, preschool teachers convey a message that perceives the children as innovators and fulfillers of the transition from exile to redemption,” she writes.

In a 1986 study, sociologist Lea Shamgar-Handelman and her husband Dan Handelman, an anthropologist, concluded that the main task of the Israeli education system was to create an ideological form that would contribute to the process of establishing the state. The internalization of this ideology, they found, began at a young age, a phenomenon that has been seen since the early years of the state as an instrument in the service of the state, which should promote the transformation of the child into an individual that was different from the other his immigrant parents.

Price of obedience

Various early childhood development experts agree that there is an exaggerated and inappropriate preoccupation with religion and nationality in Israeli preschools, both in terms of the frequency of celebrations and ceremonies themselves and the narrative structure of the stories cited therein.

Furman also noted the way in which these institutions overburden the connection between the individual and the nation. In her book, she describes a discrepancy between the permissive and vague approach of teachers regarding children’s relationships with peers and the strict and consistent attitude towards the relationship between young people and the collective, which is reflected in ceremonies and celebrations. In relationships with her peers, she paints a picture of an everyday experience full of noise, violence and disregard for others. The way the staff deal with violence and disrespect among the children is described as inconsistent and generally hesitant. This daily chaos is peppered with islands of obedience and dignity that appear on holidays and commemorative dates, at ceremonies and celebrations.

“The discussions, celebrations, and commemorations form intervals of order and transfer to authority amidst a confusion of uncertainty, strife, and disregard for authority in daily life,” wrote Furman. “The high frequency of official ceremonies offers the participants of the system the opportunity to taste and experience unity and submission. At the ceremonies, those responsible take an authoritative and absolutist approach. They adhere to a schedule undeterred and do not allow deviations from the norm. When it comes to “relationships with others,” relationships between children and adults are diffuse, arbitrary, and open to constant negotiation (but) in groups. Discussions and ceremonies show adults the full extent of their status. ”

Furman proposed a hypothesis to explain this inequality: “Perhaps this unity and submission will in the near future be the model for behavior regarding the collective aspects of life, especially when called on behalf of the state and the nation and its countries becomes defense. “And also:“ If the future is fraught with wars, the children have to get to know death. ”

The conditions set parallel but contradictory goals by those responsible, wrote Furman. “On the one hand, the collective events promote the values ​​of adapting to the community and submitting to the demands of the group.” On the other hand, in everyday life and in particular with regard to the child’s relationship with peers, there is an opposite process at work: an assertive person who is encouraged in his behavior.

“During the socialization process,” Furman writes, “children seem to learn how to adapt their behavior to the types of activities: in group activities, they become obedient and submissive, while on the interpersonal level they are spontaneous, liberated, assertive, and aggressive.”

Naturally. We’re finally talking about Israelis.

advertisement