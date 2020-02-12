Bloody Disgusting has the official poster for Kevin Shulman‘S I’m afraid, a political horror film that plays the main role Kristina Klebe (Halloween, Hellboy), A quirk (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), Faran Tahir (Iron Man, Star Trek), Christian Oliver (Hunter), Bill Moseley (Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, House of 1000 Corpses, 3 from Hell) and William Forsythe (The Devil’s Rejection).

The plot of the film “The focus is on a right-wing journalist who is kidnapped by a team of terrorist sleeping cells in Los Angeles and beheaded on the 4th of July weekend in a live webcast. But as the day approaches, something supernatural begins to threaten everyone’s mental health. The film plays against raging, record-breaking forest fires in Southern California. “

I Am Fear is set for a limited theatrical release 20. February in five markets, including Los Angeles at Laemmle Santa Monica and Chicago at the Logan Theater. Scream! Factory acquired world rights and released the film on VOD and Blu-ray March 3, 2020, at all Red Box kiosks and at all Walmart locations.

Look out for a trailer soon.