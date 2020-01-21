In conversation with Winston McCall of Parkway Drive - Kerrang!

advertisement

We’re kicking the 2020 season of In Conversation in style with the one and only Winston McCall from Parkway Drive.

The eternally cooled front man joined Kerrang! Editor Sam Coare on the couch to talk about Parkway’s new film Viva The Underdogs, a long documentary that maps the journey of the band in 2019, culminating in a monumental Wacken headline.

Hosted in Kerrang headquarters! In London, we’ve invited a lot of lucky competition winners and Parkway superfans to listen to Winston talk about what’s going on in a live show, why they’re completely DIY and why there’s so much nudity in Viva The Underdogs …

Viva The Underdogs is worldwide on January 22 for only one night in cinemas. Buy your tickets here.

Catch Parkway Drive on a tour of Europe in April. Buy your tickets here.

Parkway Drive Europe Tour 2020

April

01 Hamburg Sporthalle

02 Leipzig Arena

03 Munich Olympiahalle

04 Zurich Samsung Hall

06 Budapest Papp László Budapest Sportaréna

07 Vienna Stadthalle

09 The Frankfurt Festhalle

11 Dortmund Westfallenhalle

15 Paris Zenith

16 Brussels Forest National

18 London SSE Arena, Wembley

