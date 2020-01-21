In conversation with Winston McCall of Parkway Drive - Kerrang!

We’re kicking the 2020 season of In Conversation in style with the one and only Winston McCall from Parkway Drive.
The eternally cooled front man joined Kerrang! Editor Sam Coare on the couch to talk about Parkway’s new film Viva The Underdogs, a long documentary that maps the journey of the band in 2019, culminating in a monumental Wacken headline.
Hosted in Kerrang headquarters! In London, we’ve invited a lot of lucky competition winners and Parkway superfans to listen to Winston talk about what’s going on in a live show, why they’re completely DIY and why there’s so much nudity in Viva The Underdogs …
Viva The Underdogs is worldwide on January 22 for only one night in cinemas. Buy your tickets here.
Catch Parkway Drive on a tour of Europe in April. Buy your tickets here.
Parkway Drive Europe Tour 2020
April
01 Hamburg Sporthalle
02 Leipzig Arena
03 Munich Olympiahalle
04 Zurich Samsung Hall
06 Budapest Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
07 Vienna Stadthalle
09 The Frankfurt Festhalle
11 Dortmund Westfallenhalle
15 Paris Zenith
16 Brussels Forest National
18 London SSE Arena, Wembley
Posted on January 21, 2020, 10:11 AM
