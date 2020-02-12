Many grapes were left on the vine last year, as the total number of grapes in California fell nearly 10 percent, according to the 2019 U.S. Department of Agriculture Preliminary Grape Shredding Report.

According to the report, the crush in 2019 was 4,085,772 tons, which is a 9.3 percent decrease from the 2018 crush of 4,506,010 tons. Red wine varieties accounted for the largest share of all crushed grapes with 2,135,112 tons, which corresponds to a decline of 12.8 percent compared to 2018.

The average price of all varieties for 2019 was $ 790.43 per ton, a 5 percent decrease from 2018. Average prices for the 2019 crop by type were: Red Wine Grapes $ 990.07, a 2.9 percent decrease from 2018; White Wine Grapes, $ 580.66, down 8.6 percent from 2018; Table Grapes, $ 262.60, up 36.8 percent; and raisin grapes, $ 244.88, down 19 percent.

Regarding Mendocino County, Mendocino WineGrowers, Inc. notes that the “total value of the Mendocino crop for 2019 is $ 112.85 million, which is a decrease of approximately 18 percent compared to 2018, which corresponds to the decrease in shredded tons. Nevertheless, the harvest has exceeded the $ 100 million mark four times in the past six years and remains one of the most valuable agricultural commodities in the Mendocino district. “

Last year’s harvest was “one of the most challenging on the north coast for various reasons … and the amount of grapes from the north coast region, which includes Sonoma, Napa, Lake County and Mendocino, decreased 17 percent to 490,912 tons,” the press said The release of Mendocino WineGrowers continues. “A number of factors affected the 2019 harvest. Perhaps the most significant was the oversupply of a huge harvest in 2018 and a market where wine sales remain unchanged. Growers without grape contracts had no choice but to let the fruit hang, which reduced the crushed tons for 2019.

“While many grapes were not harvested, the quality of the fruit picked is generally considered to be excellent due to the long and even ripening conditions. The fire weather conditions also gave the region a much-needed break, ”the press release said.

Regarding the varieties harvested last year, Mendocino WineGrowers states: “Chardonnay is still the dominant grape variety in Mendocino and accounts for 33 percent of the fruits harvested in 2019 with 22,326 tons. With a total of 12,941 tonnes, Cabernet Sauvignon was the second largest variety harvest in Mendocino. “

Pinot Noir, the third largest crop, remains the most valuable grape variety with an average price of $ 3,110 per tonne, an increase of 1 percent. (However, Cabernet Sauvignon ($ 1,989 / tonne) and Merlot ($ 1,342 / tonne) prices fell, reflecting the 2018 vintage premium as demand failed to catch up with the mass market, but Syrah prices rose 4 percent to $ 1,640 per tonne and Zinfandel 1 percent to $ 1,720 per tonne. “

According to the USDA, “Napa County’s grapes received the highest average price of $ 5,797.07 a tonne, up 3.9 percent from 2018. Sonoma and Marin counties produced the second highest yield of $ 2,823.67 0.2 percent increase over 2018. ”