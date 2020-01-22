advertisement

This year it is going to organize rain vacations in West Bengal. With the elections for the Assembly in the state scheduled for 2021, Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee, often accused by her opponents of being biased for Muslims, has doubled the number of holidays for various Hindu festivals.

According to the 2020 calendar of the State government, which was announced last November and is now widely distributed as the year unfolds, the total number of public holidays in a year is now 43. If weekends are also excluded, then the government offices and schools and colleges only work 230 days this year.

The new list of vacations, greeted by the beneficiaries with pleasure and entertainment, is likely to have a far-reaching impact on the working culture of West Bengal, where government services are not, as it were, enjoying much of a reputation.

Half October

The state will be closed practically mid-October this year, with no fewer than 11 consecutive days – compared to five so far – declared as a holiday for Durga Puja.

Saraswati Puja, another popular Bengali festival, now sees people getting a two-day vacation instead of a day. Similarly, the festivals of Chhat, celebrated by the state’s Bihari people, and Bhatridwitya, the Bengali equivalent of Raksha Bandhan, will now be marked with a holiday of not one but two days. Holi is also celebrated with a two-day closure. An additional vacation will also be given for Id-ul-Fitr.

The festivals of Shivaratri and Janmashtami, more popular in North India, are also registered as holidays. In the hills of West Bengal, the birthday of poet Bhanu Bhakt has also been declared a public holiday.

According to the order of the State Government, substitute holidays are not allowed in the event that they coincide with a non-working day, but that should hardly be a reason to complain given the number of holidays now add up to almost a month and a half.

BJP’s rise

The Bharatiya Janata party, now openly pro-Hindu, has seen a spectacular rise in West Bengal lately, with the party winning 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state during the 2019 parliamentary elections – something unimaginable to a few years ago . Mrs. Banerjee’s Trinamool congress led the way with only four seats.

She is now desperate to hold on to her Hindu supporters, who seem to be moving away from her, and has recently announced measures to show that she is not biased towards Muslims. During last year’s Durga Puja, she had announced a £ 10,000 aid to every Durga Puja organized in the state. Now the holiday bonus comes as the countdown begins for the 2021 Assembly elections, which will see a direct match between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

