In Baby Archie's 'fashionable' wardrobe

advertisement

It has been made clear that Meghan Markle has decided to go her own way regarding the royal family, and so does her son Archie, who has learned a different style of fashion compared to his cousins.

“Archie’s closet is very different from his (Prince William and Kate Middleton)“Children – it’s a million times more fashionable,” an insider told Closer Weekly exclusively. “Ugg boots, organic baby gap sweaters, hats, ball shirts and cute little sneakers are just a few of the cool things he has. He already owns a pair of blue rubber boots. “Sweet!

No wonder that the little king goes his own way, especially since his mother, 38, and his father Prince HarryThe 35-year-old made sure that he had a normal childhood – the couple even noticed that the personality of his only son was blossoming. The happy couple visited Toronto on vacation, where they saw Archie shine.

advertisement

Shutterstock

“Meghan introduced Archie to some of her Canadian friends during the trip,” a royal source told Closer. “Jessica (Mulroney) and Markus (Anderson) had already met him, but there were some new faces. “

“You can say that Archie will become a confident, social butterfly – that’s what Harry says,” the insider continued. “He loves to be entertained and to interact with people. Some children become shy or nervous about new people, but not Archie. He won’t go to anyone (like if he’s held on) without making a fuss! Although he likes to sleep with his comfort blanket at night! “

Frank Augstein / AP / Shutterstock

Now that Meghan and Harry have resigned from the royal family, they hope to not only give Archie a happy upbringing but also keep him out of the spotlight – in Canada. “You could also give Archie a more normal upbringing in Canada, away from the media circus in London, which is a priority for the royal couple,” said another insider. “Archie is her # 1 priority.”

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Archie!

If you want to learn more about your favorite celebrities, get the latest edition of Closer Weekly at the kiosks now – and subscribe to our newsletter to receive more exclusive news!

advertisement