In an impeachment process, Adam Schiff, Dems, faces risks and limits to condemn Trump - LIVE COVERAGE

WASHINGTON – The challenge for House Democrats who are impeaching President Donald Trump is increasing as the Senate meets for a second day of debate in the landmark process.

The evidence Trump is faced with becomes less and less convincing when it is brought up again day after day, as Democrats try to convince not only fidgety senators but an American public that deeply divided the Republican president in an election year is.

While the Senate is traveling on Thursday, the Democrats have a third of the 24 hours to make their case.

The team, led by Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, was hoping to construct a gripping account of Trump’s political pressure on Ukraine and an attempt to cover up the “corrupt scheme” central to the indictment. But the limits are obvious. Prosecutors have to rely on the same video-recorded statements – ambassadors, national security officials, and even the president himself – after Trump’s GOP Senate allies blocked new witnesses.

The Democrats, who opposed impeachment during an election year, are now marching towards a Senate decision that will also judge the American public.

“We are trying this case in front of two juries – the Senate and the American people,” admitted Schiff. “The Americans are watching. The Americans are listening. And they are open-minded.”

Trump blew up the negotiations in a tweet on Thursday morning and declared it “the most unfair and corrupt hearing in Congress history”!

The House Democrats indicted Trump last month, alleging that he abused his office by asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden while withholding crucial military aid. They also accused him of hindering Congress because he refused to hand over documents or allow officials to testify on the house investigation. The Republicans have adequately defended Trump’s actions and viewed the process as a politically motivated effort to weaken the president as part of his re-election campaign.

Biden, who camped in Iowa, stood by efforts to remove Trump from office.

“People ask the question, ‘Won’t the president be stronger and harder to beat if he survives?’ Yes, probably. But Congress has no choice, “he said. Senators must cast their votes and “live with it in history”.

Each side has up to three days to present their case. After the House prosecutors are expected to finish on Friday, the president’s lawyers will start their 24-hour campaign. It is unclear how much time they will actually need, but Trump’s team promises not only to defend the president but also to take apart the Democratic case. The Senate will presumably only take days off on Sundays and push into the next week.

“There are a lot of things I want to refute,” Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said at the Capitol, “and we’ll refute it.”

Then the senators will ask whether they want to call witnesses to testify or not.

On the first day of the opening disputes, Schiff appealed to the senators not to be “cynical” about politics, but to resort to the intentions of the nation’s founding fathers to remedy the impeachment and impeachment. He spoke directly to the Republicans to vote and to oust Trump to “protect our democracy.”

Keeping the room was difficult. Most senators were seated at their desks as the rules dictate, although some had their legs stretched out and standing behind the desks or on the back wall of the chamber. Sometimes they yawned. The Republicans sometimes chuckled at the presentation of Schiff and the lesser-known House Democrats who followed the case.

After almost nine long hours of conflict, the empty spaces became clear. Sen. Dianne Feinstein D-Calif., Was under the weather and left early. Some lawmakers ran down the hall to appear on television. Visitors thinned out of the galleries, one stopped briefly in protest and was removed by the Capitol police.

South Carolina GOP Senator Tim Scott told reporters that he “heard exactly what they said yesterday … nothing new.”

Another Republican, Senator John Kennedy from Louisiana admitted that the case against the President is likely new to most. “Nine out of ten senators will tell you they haven’t read the House of Representatives negotiations. And the tenth senator who says he lied.”

The impeachment proceedings are pending against the background of the 2020 elections. All four senators who are Democratic presidential candidates are excluded from the election campaign and sit as juries.

Several GOP senators said on Wednesday that they had seen no evidence of Trump’s allegations despite having refused subpoenas for additional witnesses and documents 24 hours earlier. Democrats described the evidence against the president as overwhelming, but said the senators had a duty to collect more.

A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the likelihood that the Senate would convict and be removed from office is slightly higher than the likelihood that it would not be 45% to 40% , However, a significant percentage of 14% said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One point that largely agrees: Trump should enable top aides to appear as witnesses in the process. About 7 in 10 said so, including the majority of Republicans and Democrats, the survey said.

However, the strategy of more witnesses seemed far from set. Republicans opposed democratic efforts to get Trump’s aides, including former national security advisor John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and incumbent chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify earlier this week.

The senators would probably repeat this rejection next week and rule out any chance of a new testimony.

Some Republicans expressed contempt for everything. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst spoke sarcastically about how excited she was to hear the “overwhelming evidence” the House Democrats promised against Trump.

“And as soon as we hear this overwhelming evidence,” she said, raising her voice mockingly. “I don’t know we need to see additional witnesses, but let’s hear this overwhelming evidence.”

Democratic Senate chairman Chuck Schumer complained about the limits of the witnesses and said on Wednesday that the impeachment process would begin “with a cloud over it, a cloud of injustice”.

Republicans remained eager for a quick trial. Even so, Trump’s team of lawyers gave the opportunity on Wednesday to file a motion to dismiss the case, acknowledging that Republican voices were insufficient to support the motion.

The White House legal department has not contested Trump’s actions in its court records and presentations. But the lawyers insist that the president didn’t do anything wrong.

