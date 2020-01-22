In a new struggle for the legacy of Auschwitz, Poland falls victim to the Holocaust geopolitics - Israel News

advertisement

On January 27th, 2015, the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, a major international event took place, in which leading personalities and high-ranking delegations from 50 countries took part. Of course, it took place at the actual location of the National Socialist extermination camp in Poland. The focus was on the older survivors of Auschwitz, hundreds of whom participated in two different groups, most of whom kept their distance from one another.

They had been invited by the two organizers of the event. Polish citizens who were locked up in the camp were invited by the Polish government. Jewish survivors who were born and lived throughout Nazi Europe before being transported to Auschwitz were flown in from all over the world by the World Jewish Congress.

advertisement

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 57

The kidnapping of the Holocaust for Putin, politics and power 57

>> Read more: Cat Videos and Auschwitz? The dangers of using social media to discuss the Holocaust

The then Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski, second from right, in the former German extermination camp Auschwitz on the 70th anniversary of his liberation on January 27, 2015AP

Throughout the event it was clear that, due to the order of speeches and the time available to representatives of groups and religions, it was both a common and highly defined ceremony between Poland and the Jews. The then Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski and the President of the World Jewish Congress Ronald Lauder agreed in equal parts.

It was striking that a country was absent: Russia, which claims the mantle of the Soviet Union, whose Red Army liberated Auschwitz-Birkenau (although the USSR was made up of 15 sovereign nations today) boycotted the event.

In January 2015, tensions in Eastern Europe were still at their peak due to the annexation of Crimea by Russia and the invasion of Eastern Ukraine in the previous year. Poland, which is always suspicious of Russia and firmly anchored in the western NATO camp, was hardly enthusiastic about the idea that President Vladimir Putin not only marked the liberation of the camp, but also the start of a traumatic Russian occupation and over 40 years of the Kremlin commemorative dictatorship. But Putin also hardly wanted to appear in a Polish event, and when he received no personal invitation, his spokesman announced that Russia would not participate.

A wooden sign that reads “STOP: Standing in front of an electric barbed wire fence in the former Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz I. in Oswiecim, Poland, December 8, 2019. Markus Schreiber, AP

A small diplomatic dispute ensued when Poland’s then foreign minister, Grzegorz Schetyna, said that it was actually the Ukrainians who liberated Auschwitz. Technically speaking, Schetyna was not wrong. The units that liberated Auschwitz belonged to the First Ukrainian Front of the Red Army and were commanded by Ukrainian officers. For Russia, however, this was “blasphemous and cynical”, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov put it. Ultimately, most of the guests who attended the commemoration in Auschwitz were relieved that they did not have to face Putin there.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Guardian of the Auschwitz heritage

Five years in advance and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau will be marked by two major events with delegations from around the world. The event, which takes place in the extermination camp on Monday, will be hosted exclusively by the Republic of Poland, and only Polish President Andrzej Duda will speak there.

However, Duda will not attend the parallel event hosted by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem this Thursday, at which Putin will be a keynote speaker at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center.

There are three competing parties to the Auschwitz legacy: Russia, which claims to represent the camp’s Soviet liberators; Poland, in which the camp is located and which today manages the historical site (around 350,000 of the people murdered in Auschwitz were Polish citizens, of which around 80 percent were Jews); and then there’s the Jewish nation.

About 1 million Jews of many nationalities were murdered in Auschwitz: every sixth Jew killed in the Holocaust. Who represents them? Is it your country of birth (most were deported from Hungary)? Is it Israel, the Jewish state, that many of the Auschwitz survivors moved to after the war? Or are they represented by one of the large transnational Jewish organizations whose business is opaque and which can hardly be said to represent Jews today?

A visitor viewing an exhibition in front of a picture of Auschwitz extermination camp in Nazi-occupied Poland on January 20, 2020 at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem

All three governments involved want the cloak of the “Guardian of the Auschwitz Legacy”. For Poland, Auschwitz is far more than a national symbol of the tragedy it experienced as a nation – the country where the Second World War broke out and for which it was occupied for five and a half years. Embedded between the two former occupiers Germany and Russia, the suffering of the war years (and then communism) must be kept alive in order to strengthen Poland’s reputation as a NATO member, but also to maintain its contrary stance within a European Union dominated by Germany to justify.

Today’s right-wing nationalist Polish government has passed a revisionist law that forbids any mention of the cooperation of the Polish people or state with their Nazi occupiers. Any mention of the pogroms committed by Poland against its Jewish neighbors and the help given to the Germans in rounding off the pogroms is also suppressed. Nothing should be withheld from Poland, at least to give Jews the status of a victim.

Russia has its own form of historical revisionism. In contrast to the rest of Europe, the Second World War dates from 1941 to 1945; The first two years, beginning in 1939, are deleted from official memory.

Over 80 years have passed, but Russia still does not want to be reminded of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact and that it not only signed a non-aggression treaty with Nazi Germany in August 1939, but also that the war had broken out and was annexed by invaders Parts of Poland – encounter with the German Wehrmacht in the middle of the obliterated country and participation in victory marches. It was only when Germany signed the pact in June 1941 that the Soviet Union became its enemy and immediately began to rewrite history. Putin and the Kremlin’s vast propaganda network will only portray the Red Army as liberators and banish the two years of cooperation with the National Socialists from Russian history.

Putin is only better than his Soviet predecessors in one respect: he is ready to recognize the Holocaust of the Jews. The industrialized extermination of European Jews was hardly mentioned in communism. They only existed as “victims of fascism”. Just like the Soviet leaders, Putin’s propagandists and useful idiots in the West continue to stamp every rival of Russia – from Ukraine through Poland and NATO in general – as “fascists”. Putin expects support for his narrative from the Jews and the Jewish state.

Israel currently has two Holocaust stories. One is that of the Yad Vashem historian, the national guardian of memory and research into the Holocaust. It is a narrative that usually strives for historical objectivity and truthfulness, while the focus is on Jewish suffering during the war and the history of National Socialist anti-Semitism in the pre-war years.

Visitors walk under a replica of the sign “Arbeit macht frei”, which was posted at the entrance to Auschwitz extermination camp in Nazi Poland in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in JerusaAFP

And then there is the narrative that is politically and diplomatically useful for the Israeli government of the day. Benjamin Netanyahu may be one of the greatest exploiters of the Holocaust for his own political agenda, but he is by no means the first: every Israeli prime minister, from David Ben-Gurion onwards, has used a specific Holocaust narrative.

No choice

In 2015, Israel participated in the main event in Auschwitz and sent a delegation headed by the then Minister of Energy, Silvan Shalom. (In his previous post as Secretary of State, Shalom had played a central role in the United Nations recognizing January 27 as the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.) Israel didn’t get stuck between Poland and Russia – and there was only one main event anyway.

A lot has changed in five years. President Barack Obama was still in the White House and the United States was more firmly behind its European NATO allies. Putin was relatively isolated and still had to use his air force in war-torn Syria. That would happen seven months later, making him a key player in the Middle East. In addition, a President friendly to Putin has come to power in Washington.

For years Netanyahu tried to play both sides: to join Putin, but also to maintain close relationships with like-minded nationalists in Warsaw. In June 2018, he even signed a statement with the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, which was criticized in a rare public statement by the historians of Yad Vashem. The cooperation between the Poles and the Germans was whitewashed and the rather suppressive role of the Polish government in exile was inflated in the name of the Jews during the war.

But it was not enough. Last February, a dismissal from Netanyahu about Polish cooperation and the repetition of Yitzhak Shamir’s famous quote that “every Pole suckled anti-Semitism with his mother’s milk” sparked diplomatic turmoil in Poland.

Israel would have liked it if Poland had supported the EU institutions. However, if you were forced to choose between Russia and Poland, there was no question what your main interests were. In the meantime, other actors stood up for the interests of the Kremlin.

This week’s international jamboree in Jerusalem is being jointly hosted by the Israeli Presidency Yad Vashem and the European Jewish Congress. Despite its great-sounding title, the European Jewish Congress is little more than the personal vanity platform of a little-known oligarch: billionaire Moshe Kantor (aka Russia’s “King of Fertilizers”), who has close ties to Putin and Netanyahu.

Cantor is a rival to the President of the World Jewish Congress, Lauder, and has made it his mission to criticize every European leader over the past decade for failing to do enough to fight anti-Semitism while praising Putin and led the dignitaries of the Jewish communities to flatter him Kremlin.

While the World Jewish Congress was the main partner of the 2015 memorial conference, it has now taken a back seat and Lauder, once Netanyahu’s patron, is in the process of replacing the professional leadership of the organization.

Lauder has moved away from Netanyahu in the past decade – since he refused to force journalists on the Israeli television station to stop investigating the financial affairs of the “ruling family” of Israel – Lauder has once played a central role in global Jewish politics given up. “Kantor quickly removed the vacuum that Lauder left behind,” says a senior executive at a large Jewish organization. “Rivlin needed a large Jewish organization to put money into his international summit, and Cantor was there.”

Five years ago, cantor Putin tried to support him by organizing a rival event to that in Auschwitz. This event in Prague didn’t get much attention. This year he has a much better venue in Jerusalem, and strangely enough, Duda has been told that Putin should not speak while speaking to Yad Vashem as leader of one of the Allied Liberation Powers.

Duda and Lauder will not be there. Become cantor and Putin. Also present: Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, Netanyahu’s current sponsors and Trump megadonors, who are making their free newspaper Israel Hayom available to Netanyahu. Coincidentally, the Adelsons and Kantor are Yad Vashem’s largest single donors.

Rivlin didn’t want to be in the middle of a line between Poland and Russia. But there are much greater powers involved than him. The Israeli president just wanted the opportunity to host a large international forum. It is not his fault that the presidency does not have the appropriate budget and therefore has no choice but to find partners. His office tried to appease Duda by making him the only foreign leader on Wednesday evening to speak at the reception at the President’s residence, but the insult was too great.

Why should Putin and the representatives of the allied countries Great Britain, the United States and France speak to Yad Vashem, but not to Poland? In an interview with Kan’s public television on Monday evening, Duda said the place where Auschwitz is thought to be Auschwitz. And he has a point.

“The past is never dead. It is not even over,” wrote William Faulkner. And in the case of the Holocaust, the past is today’s geopolitics. Poland lost again and Israel was forced to join Russia.

advertisement