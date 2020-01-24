In a fatal pedestrian accident, a man is hit by a crime

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – A man who allegedly left after a pedestrian died in Sherman Heights early Sunday was charged with a crime that caused the death on Friday.

28-year-old Christopher Nunez is charged with the death of 41-year-old Jason Gordon on Sunday morning, who was beaten in the 1800s block of Market Street just before 2 a.m. He has to spend four years in state prison if he is convicted of a single crime.

A GMC envoy from 2008 met Gordon as he crossed the street and, according to Sgt. Victoria Houseman, met him. He died at the scene.

advertisement

Jessica Paugh, deputy attorney general, said Nunez left his work around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, but didn’t get into his car until around 1:30 a.m. It is not known where he was during this two-hour period.

Paugh said after he got behind the wheel and started driving, Nunez nearly cut two pedestrians before attacking Gordon. The prosecutor said Nunez drove at least 90 km / h when he met Gordon and drove down Market Street.

“He didn’t brake. He didn’t stop. Everything is under video surveillance,” said Paugh.

A short time later, Nunez allegedly stopped and bought groceries at Humberto’s taco shop on the 1000th block on 25th Street, about half a mile from the place where the fatality occurred, the police said.

Paugh said witnesses in the restaurant had seen Nunez inspect his vehicle, which still had blood on its hood, when he was arrested in an Oak Park house three days later. According to the prosecutor, the SUV also suffered damage to the headlights as a result of the impact.

When he left the restaurant, he put his vehicle in a limousine and was confronted by witnesses before, according to investigators, he left again.

In the days after the death, the police released a picture of Nunez to the public in the taco shop. According to police and prosecutors, surveillance videos and tips from the public led investigators to identify Nunez as a suspect.

Paugh called Nunez’s alleged behavior “incredibly numb” and said that this man had no way of knowing that he had beaten a man before arriving at the taco shop, where he “accidentally ordered food”.

Defense attorney Gerardo Gonzalez said there is conflicting information about whether Nunez is the driver involved.

Gonzalez said Nunez – a Scripps Ranch High School graduate employed by a gaslamp quarter steakhouse – saw his image on the news and intended to surrender to the authorities, but could do so before the San police arrested him Diego doesn’t.

After Nunez has announced that he is not guilty of the indictment, he will return to a standby conference in court on February 27. He is detained on a $ 100,000 bail.

Gordon’s wife Katie told reporters after the hearing that her husband was “our rock” and “valued by friends and family across the country.” Although she was not allowed to speak to the court when Nunez ‘s bail was contested, she told reporters that she wanted to tell the judge: “I felt that if my husband did not go to his wife and two daughters I didn’t deserve to come home. “

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Gordon’s family.

advertisement