The Pakistani Prime Minister is on an official visit to Malaysia.



The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, met with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday and regretted that he was unable to attend the Kuala Lumpur summit last December.

At a joint press conference following the talks with Mahathir in Putrajaya, Khan said: “In some countries there was a misunderstanding that the conference would split the Ummah. I want to say how sad I was that I was not at the conference in Kuala Lumpur was able to participate in mid-December, “reported The Express Tribune.

The Prime Minister also said that Malaysia and Pakistan are working on a joint media project to spread a positive image of Islam, combat Islamophobia, and develop content for young Muslims.

At the press conference, Mahathir said: “We agree that regular discussions are needed to strengthen trade relationships by removing obstacles in key areas.

“We had a conversation with Prime Minister Imran on international affairs. We also agreed to promote matters of mutual interest at all levels.”

Delegation-level talks between Pakistan and Malaysia also took place in Putrajaya, where both sides discussed the full range of bilateral relations and ways to further develop their relationships in various areas, including trade, economy and tourism.

Both sides were also expected to sign several important agreements and declarations of intent.

Later in the day, Khan talks about a think tank event organized by the Institute for Strategic and International Studies in Malaysia.

On his second visit to Malaysia since his appointment as Prime Minister in August 2018, Khan led a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Trade Advisor Razzak Dawood, Foreign Minister Sohail Mahmood and others The Express Tribune.

Khan should visit Malaysia in December 2019 to attend the Kuala Lumpur summit.

However, he had canceled the visit, which, according to a diplomatic source, was due to Saudi reservations about the summit, which they saw as an attempt to provide an alternative to the Jeddah-based Organization for Islamic Cooperation.

