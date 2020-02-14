A man frustrated by the asylum process and struggling to get help with a toothache triggered a big alarm when he told the police he had a bomb.

Meysam Kordi’s actions caused a major emergency response.

The 32-year-old called the police and told them he had attached explosives to himself. He built a fake bomb vest.

His threats were taken seriously until bomb disposal experts examined the dummy vest and thought it was not viable.

Kordi, who came to the UK from Iran in November 2018, said he wanted the armed police to be in his apartment and shoot him, according to Crown Court on Minshull Street.

He said he was “frustrated with problems with the Home Office” and had no access to free health care.

Armed officers were brought to the scene – on Birch Lane in Dukinfield, Tameside – and the area was cordoned off.

Companies had to be evacuated and residents were asked to stay inside and stay away from windows.

Meysam Kordi

(Image: GMP)

Finally Kordi came out of his apartment and took off his vest.

Today (Friday) he was locked up for a year.

A judge said the incident caused “real tax losses” and had a serious impact on the community.

Prosecutor Duncan Wilcock said the drama happened on January 16 this year.

Kordi called the police and seemed to be speaking through an interpreter.

He said he was “frustrated with problems with the Home Office”.

Kordi also said he was denied access to free health care, which resulted in him “losing his teeth”.

A police chain on Birch Lane

(Image: Stephen Searle)

“He told the police that he had made previous attempts in his own life and attached explosives to himself,” added Wilcock.

“The accused told them that he wanted the police to be present and that they would be armed.”

Kordi told the police that he did not want to hurt her, but that he should shoot her.

The interpreter with the accused asked if the police could do anything to help.

“Free me from this life,” was the answer.

Bomb disposal company in Birch Lane

(Image: Stephen Searle)

“Fire officers used an interpreter to negotiate with the defendant,” said the prosecutor.

“Over time, he came out and took off his outer clothing and took off the vest he was wearing.”

The accused was arrested at the scene.

To mitigate this, James Preece said his client – who has no previous beliefs – was “deeply sad” and “had no intention of harming anyone”.

He said the accused “bitterly regrets his actions” and at that time had “feelings of despair”.

“The reason for this despair was the problems he had with his teeth,” added Preece.

Police and bomb disposal site at Birch Lane in Dukinfield after a bomb hoax call was made

(Image: Stephen Searle)

“He said that he suffered from severe toothache for six months and lost many of his teeth and that he needed paperwork to see a dentist.

“He finally got these documents and could be treated.

“He was suffering from depression and there was frustration with the asylum process.”

Judge Bernadette Baxter said this “did not justify” what Kordi had done.

When she was convicted, she said to him: “You came to this country in November 2018 to seek asylum from Iran and were taken to an apartment on Birch Lane for asylum seekers.

“Unfortunately, your asylum application took some time and you were frustrated with the process.

The bomb disposal unit was called to assess whether the device was operational

(Image: STEVE ALLEN)

“I accept that you have had medical problems that need treatment, and your status as an asylum seeker has made it difficult for you to access the necessary treatment.

“However, that doesn’t justify what you did.”

Judge Baxter said it was a “planned and intentional” incident that resulted in “high public costs and inconveniences”.

“Fire officers, firefighters and explosives experts had to be on site and the streets were cordoned off,” added the judge.

“Companies were evacuated and children had to stay in school because their parents had no access to pick them up.

“This had a real impact on the community and caused real financial losses and resources over a period of time.

“Only an immediate detention period can be justified, both as a punishment and as a deterrent to others.”

Meysam Kordi of Birch Lane, Dukinfield, admitted to placing an article with the intention of causing fear; and sending false messages to cause anger, inconvenience, or fear.

He was locked up for 12 months.

