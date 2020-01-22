advertisement

Hannah Foulds

Impressionist Matt Forde offers some relief at Brexit in the Soho Theater

Brexit, chased by a bear, Soho Theater

There are many people who would rather exhaust their own eyes with a butter knife than spend an entire evening devoted to Brexit – but listen to us. Matt Forde guides you through his show Brexit, Persecuted by a Bear, through the absurd promises and misguided campaign promises through pinpoint impressions and political comments.

Forde, as a politician, could easily be confused by wearing a sparkling clean suit and straight hair. This is not surprising at all – he is a former Labor Party advisor. But his career has turned, with regular TV appearances, usually political comedies like Have I Got News for You. Forde is an extremely talented impressionist today, covering a whole range of politicians from all sides of the political landscape. Funniest? Johnson and Farage, of course.

Between the impressions, Forde gives a comment that compares politics to real life and cleverly reveals the ridiculousness of the whole: “During the campaign, many said they supported the Labor Manifesto but did not trust Labor to deliver it , It makes sense to me – it’s like asking someone, “Would you like a handjob?” He says “Yes” and then adds, “Would you like Jeremy Corbyn to deliver it?” – “No!”

Although Forde’s comment is wise, it’s the impressions that are really fun. So we hope that more – actually much more – will be seen throughout the show. The comment is good, but sometimes it sinks into complex monologues that take a little too long and become too serious compared to the whim of the fantastic imitations.

Brexit being chased by a bear, Soho Theater, 21 Dean Street, W1D 3NE. Tickets from £ 18.50 to January 25th 2020.

