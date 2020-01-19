Importance of La'Damian Webb's commitment

advertisement

FSU football is trying to end its 2020 recruitment class and has a very important position with La’Damien Webb’s engagement.

FSU football and Mike Norvell make good use of the transfer scene when they added their fifth transfer player to class 2020 in La’Damian Webb on Saturday evening.

It is the second transfer to take place after Jashaun Corbin made a commitment a few weeks ago.

advertisement

Webb had offerings from Oklahoma State, Missouri, Ole Miss, and West Virginia along with other non-power five schools.

The Noles first offered on December 23, 2019 and visited Tallahassee on Friday, January 17, before setting the second day there.

Webb, originally from Alabama, played at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi last year after enrolling in the Mississippi State in the 2018 recruitment cycle.

He is the No. 61 JUCO player and No. 5 JUCO runner in 2020.

It’s a position the Noles definitely need to fill Cam Akers and many unknowns with players on the list.

How important is Webb’s commitment to the Noles? let us talk about it

advertisement