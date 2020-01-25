advertisement

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s lawyers opened impeachment on Saturday by accusing Democrats of reversing the 2016 elections and arguing that the Trump investigation into Ukraine was not an investigative mission, but a politically motivated effort, expel him from office White House.

“You are here to commit the most massive interference in an election in American history,” said White House attorney Pat Cipollone, the senators. “And we cannot allow that.”

The arguments of Trump’s legal department at the rare Saturday meeting aimed to refute allegations that the president had misused his powers when he asked Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, and then hindered Congress when he tried to investigate this. The lawyers are raising a far-reaching, aggressive defense that takes a broad look at the power of the president and portrays Trump as under siege by political opponents who are determined to ensure that he is not reelected this November.

“They are not only asking you to dismiss the results of the last election, but, as I said, you are removing President Trump from an election that will take place in about nine months,” said Cipollone. “They ask you to tear up all the ballot papers in this country of their own accord.”

Although Trump is on trial, the defense team has made it clear that it intends to investigate the FBI and describe the impeachment case as a mere continuation of the investigations that have overshadowed the president since taking office – including an investigation into allegations of Russian election interference on his behalf , Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow suggested that Democrats examined the President of Ukraine just because they couldn’t overthrow him for Russia.

“That – for that,” said Sekulow, holding up a copy of Robert Müller’s report, which he accused the Democrats of trying to “religion”. In this report, the relationship between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia was detailed, but no criminal conspiracy was given to trigger the election.

From the White House, Trump added eponymous and tweeted that his team was “against lying, cheating, laughing by Adam” Shifty “Schiff, crying by Chuck Schumer, Nervous Nancy Pelosi” and others from “The Radical”. “In the Senate, Trump’s lawyers attacked ship and played clippings from past statements that were supposed to undermine his credibility.

Trump’s team only held a two-hour presentation and reserved the heart for Monday. An acquittal appears likely since the Republicans have a majority of 53-47 in the Senate and a two-thirds vote would be required for the conviction and dismissal.

Trump lawyers are responding to two impeachment procedures approved by parliament last month – one that accuses him of encouraging Ukraine to investigate biden and the other that accuses him of hindering the country’s military aid, not helping documents testify or submit.

Trump’s defense team took center stage after three days of methodical and passionate struggles by Democrats, which on Friday indicated that Trump will continue to abuse his power and jeopardize American democracy unless Congress intervenes to eliminate him before the 2020 election. They also warned the Republicans to allow new statements before the senators make a final judgment.

“Give America a fair trial,” said senior Democratic impeacher, California MP Adam Schiff. “It is worth it.”

The seven democratic prosecutors brought video clips, email correspondence, and lessons from American history to their arguments when they asked Trump to vote in the 2020 election.

On Saturday morning, the property managers went through the Capitol at 9:30 a.m. to send the 28,578-page report on their impeachment to the Senate.

But the Republicans accused the Democrats of collecting evidence and refraining from providing information that was convenient for the President, and disguised themselves in shameful acts that the President was right to do.

They argued that there was no evidence that Trump made the security measure dependent on Ukraine, which announced an investigation into the Bidens, and that Ukraine did not even know that the money had been paused until shortly before his release. Trump was concerned about corruption in Ukraine and eventually released the aid.

“Most democratic witnesses have never spoken to the president, let alone security assistance to Ukraine,” said White House deputy lawyer Michael Purpura.

Pupura informed the senators that the other main reason for the July 25 appeal Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the biden investigation was in line with the president’s concerns about corruption, although Trump said the word, according to the government Manuscript White House never mentioned.

Pupura said that everyone knows that when Trump asked Zelenskiy to “do us a favor,” the United States was not talking about himself.

“The whole impeachment process is about the property managers insisting that they can read all of their minds,” said Sekulow. “You can read everyone’s intent. Even if the keynote speakers, the witnesses themselves, insist that these interpretations are wrong.”

Defense lawyers say Trump was not only a victim of democratic anger, but also overzealous agents and prosecutors. Sekulow cited FBI errors in the surveillance of a former Trump campaign aide in the recent election investigation into Trump Russia.

“You can’t just decide this case in a vacuum,” he said.

Trump lamented the negotiating plan in a tweet with his view of the audience beyond the Senate and said: “It looks like my lawyers are forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.”

The Senate is facing a decisive vote next week on democratic statements by Trump’s best helpers, including Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who refused to appear in front of the house. It would take four Republican senators to join the democratic minority and look for witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be lacking.

Democrats tried on Friday to prevent anticipated arguments from Trump’s lawyers and attacked the lines of defense as “ridiculous”.

This includes that Trump had a legitimate basis to be concerned about possible corruption in Ukraine and to stop military aid to the country. One of the president’s lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, should argue that a criminal act requires criminal behavior, although many legal scholars say this is not true.

Chaired by Chief Justice John Roberts, the last day of the democratic clashes with Rep. Jason Crow from Colorado, a former Army Ranger, opened. He said the only reason Trump had finally given up the aid that Ukraine hopelessly relied on to fight Russian aggression was because he was “caught”.

The Democrats’ challenge was clear when they tried to convince not just senators but an American public that was divided over the Republican president in an election year.

A survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the likelihood of the Senate trumping and removing Trump from office is slightly higher than the likelihood of not being, 45% to 40%. However, a significant percentage of 14% said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One point that largely agrees: Trump should enable top aides to appear as witnesses in the process. About 7 in 10 respondents said this, including the majority of Republicans and Democrats.

