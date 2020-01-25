advertisement

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s attorneys now have the floor when they pressurize the Republican-led chamber for acquittal over abuse of power and congressional obstruction.

The president’s lawyers planned to discuss their arguments in impeachment on Saturday, and were expected to insist that he did nothing wrong when he asked the Ukrainian head of state, one of Trump’s political rivals, former vice president Joe Biden , who is now aiming to nominate the Democratic President for 2020.

Trump’s team of lawyers has announced an aggressive, far-reaching defense that will take a broad look at the president’s powers. His lawyers intend to portray Trump as besieged by political opponents determined to undo the results of the 2016 elections that put him in the Oval Office and ensure his defeat in November. The lawyers also want to put Biden on the defensive as he seeks first place in the leadership of Iowa next month.

“They are bringing up their case. It’s our next time,” said one of Trump’s lawyers. Jay Sekulow.

Defense proceedings are opened after a three-day presentation by the House Democrats. When they said goodbye on Friday, they claimed that Trump would continue to abuse his power and threaten American democracy unless Congress intervened to remove him before the 2020 election. They warned the Republicans to allow new statements before the senators make a final judgment.

“Give America a fair trial,” said senior Democratic impeacher, California MP Adam Schiff. “It is worth it.”

Schiff closed the Democrats’ case on methodical and passionate arguments about Trump’s abuse of power by asking Ukraine for a politically motivated investigation into political rivals, and then hindered Congress’s investigation into the matter. Trump’s lawyers claim that Trump was right as a president when he asked Ukraine to investigate.

House managers went through the Capitol before the process resumed on Saturday to send the Senate the 28,578 impeachment files.

The seven democratic prosecutors have peppered their arguments with video clips, email correspondence, and lessons in American history. Republicans who found the presentation lengthy and unnecessary can expect differences in tone and style from Trump’s lawyers who planned to attack impeachment for both political and legal reasons.

“Trying to get President 2020 out of the vote is really going on. They don’t trust the American people to make a decision,” said Sekulov.

Defense lawyers were expected to make the argument that Trump was not only a victim of democratic outrage, but also of overzealous agents and prosecutors. The lawyers are likely to cite the FBI’s mistake in monitoring a former Trump campaign aide in the investigation against Russia that has now been completed. In response to claims that he invited foreign intervention, they have already argued that it is no different from Hillary Clinton’s campaign, which used a former British spy in 2016 to do opposition research on Trump.

An acquittal was likely because the Republicans held a majority of 53 to 47 in the Senate and a two-thirds vote would be required for the conviction.

Trump lamented the negotiating plan in a tweet with his view of the audience beyond the Senate and said: “It looks like my lawyers are forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.”

The clashes were only scheduled for a few hours on Saturday, which defenders called a preview. They will continue on Monday.

The president is brought to justice in the Senate after he was charged last month with charges that he abused his office by asking Ukraine to probe him. At the same time, the government has withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid. The second impeachment article against Trump accuses him of hindering Congress by refusing to turn documents over or allow officials to testify on the house investigation.

The Senate is facing a decisive vote next week on democratic statements by Trump’s best helpers, including Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who refused to appear in front of the house. It would take four Republican senators to join the democratic minority and look for witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be lacking.

“It has to end,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, a confidant of Trump. He said he didn’t want to hear from Bolton, Joe Biden, or his son Hunter. The younger Biden, who was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Democrats tried on Friday to prevent anticipated arguments from Trump’s lawyers and attacked the lines of defense as “ridiculous”.

This includes that Trump had a legitimate basis to be concerned about possible corruption in Ukraine and to stop military aid to the country. One of the president’s lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, should argue that a criminal act requires criminal behavior, although many legal scholars say this is not true.

Chaired by Chief Justice John Roberts, the last day of the democratic clashes with Rep. Jason Crow from Colorado, a former army forester, opened. The only reason Trump finally gave up the help Ukraine had hopelessly relied on to fight Russian aggression was because he was “caught”.

“The scheme has dissolved,” said Crow. The money for Ukraine was put on hold after Trump initiated the impeachment investigation in Ukraine on July 25 and released on September 11 when Congress intervened.

During the three days, Democrats have reconciled legal and history lessons with a clear language of what they see as at stake: the security of the US election, America’s place in the world, and control of power of the president. The Democrats argued that Trump’s motives were obvious, that he was abusing power like no other president in history, and was being picked up on by a “completely wrong” Ukrainian theory put forward by Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“Let me tell you something. If the right thing doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter how good the condition is,” Schiff said in an emotional appeal to a pin-drop room. “If you think he is guilty, you have to find out that he should be removed. Because it depends on the right thing.”

They argued that Trump’s abuse prior to the 2020 elections was for his personal political gain, despite government officials warning that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 elections.

The Democrats’ challenge was clear when they tried to convince not just senators but an American public that was divided over the Republican president in an election year.

A survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the likelihood of the Senate trumping and removing Trump from office is slightly higher than the likelihood of not being, 45% to 40%. However, a significant percentage of 14% said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One point that largely agrees: Trump should enable top aides to appear as witnesses in the process. About 7 in 10 respondents said this, including the majority of Republicans and Democrats.

After both sides finish their arguments next week, the senators will ask whether witnesses should be brought in to testify. But this problem seems pretty much resolved. Republicans opposed democratic efforts to get Trump’s helpers, including Bolton and Mulvaney, to testify in consecutive votes earlier this week.

Regarding ties to Ukraine, evidence has shown that Trump, along with Giuliani, has been investigating the Bidens and has sought to investigate the debunked theory that Ukraine intervened in the 2016 U.S. election.

