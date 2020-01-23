advertisement

WASHINGTON – House Democrats launched marathon arguments against President Donald Trump in impeachment last Wednesday, calling on skeptical Republican senators to vote with them to remove Trump from office and “protect our democracy.”

Trump’s lawyers sat waiting for their turn when the president pressured the process from afar and jokingly threatened to face the Democrats by “sitting in the front row staring at their corrupt faces”.

The challenge facing the property managers is clear. Democrats have 24 hours to file charges against Trump within three days. They are trying not only to win fidgety senators sitting quietly in the hall, but to win over an American public that is deeply divided over the president and his impeachment in an election year.

MP Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Secret Service Committee, explained what the Democrats saw as “a corrupt operation” by the President to abuse his presidential violence and hamper the Congressional investigation. Then he asked the senators not to be “cynical” about politics, but to rely on the intentions of the nation’s founding fathers, who were the remedy for impeachment.

“In the coming days, we will present to you – and the American people – the extensive evidence gathered during Parliament’s impeachment investigation into the President’s abuse of power,” Schiff told the Senate. “You will hear your testimony at the same time as the American people. That is, if you allow it.”

Most senators were seated at their desks as the rules dictate, although some had their legs stretched out and standing behind the desks or on the back wall of the chamber.

The process expires at the beginning of an election year and there is little evidence that Republicans are interested in calling in more witnesses or going beyond an accelerated assessment, which is likely to be a quick vote on charges related to Trump’s negotiations with Ukraine has the consequence.

The process is only the third time that the Senate is considering whether to remove an American president from office. The Democrats argue that Trump abused his office by asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden while withholding crucial military aid. He also hindered Congress by refusing to hand over documents or to allow officials to testify in the home inspection. The Republicans defended Trump’s actions and saw the process as a politically motivated effort to weaken the president during his re-election campaign.

According to a new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs, the likelihood that the Senate will convict and reveal Trump is slightly higher than 45% to 40%. But a substantial percentage of 14% say they don’t know enough to have an opinion.

A question that is largely agreed: Trump should allow top aides to appear as witnesses at the trial. About 7 in 10 said so, including the majority of Republicans and Democrats, the survey said.

However, the idea of ​​more witnesses seems far from being decided. The controversy over the rules of the process continued until Tuesday night after midnight, and the Republicans shot down all democratic efforts to testify to Trump’s helpers, including former National Security Advisor John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

The senators are likely to repeat these rejections next week and rule out any chance of new statements.

A long idea of ​​connecting one of Trump’s favorite witnesses – Biden’s son Hunter Biden – to Bolton or another whom the Democrats want was quickly turned down.

“It’s off the table,” Democratic Senate Chairman Chuck Schumer told reporters.

Chief Justice John Roberts opened the session on Wednesday as the senators agreed to the long days ahead.

Trump, who attended a world economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, praised his legal team and suggested that he was open to statements from his advisors, although this seems unlikely. He said there were “national security” concerns here.

After the House Prosecutors set out their case, the President’s attorneys will follow for another 24 hours within three days. You will probably only take days off on Sundays.

“There are a lot of things I want to refute,” Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said at the Capitol, “and we’ll refute it.”

Then the senators have 16 hours to sit quietly at their desks, no speeches or cell phones to ask written questions, and another four hours to consider.

The impeachment proceedings are pending against the background of the 2020 elections. All four senators who are Democratic presidential candidates are excluded from the election campaign and sit as juries.

Joe Biden fought at stops in Iowa and refused to let his son testify or show himself. “I don’t want any part of it,” he said.

Before the initial conflict, the senators, especially the Republicans, were alternately restless, bored and exhausted.

Iowa GOP Senator Joni Ernst spoke sarcastically about how excited she was to hear the “overwhelming evidence” that House Democrats have against Trump. “And as soon as we heard this overwhelming evidence,” she added mockingly.

The process started on Tuesday with a setback for Republican Senate chairman McCccell, who withdrew his plans to limit arguments on both sides to two days, as the White House preferred.

But the GOP leader has managed to get even the most stubborn Republicans, who have some concerns about Trump, to repel democratic demands for witnesses and testimonies. Ultimately, they approved a set of rules that postpones a final decision on whether or not to get additional testimony until the late end of the process.

Schumer complained of the remaining restrictions and said on Wednesday that the impeachment process would begin “with a cloud over it, a cloud of injustice”.

Republicans are looking forward to a quick process. Even so, Trump’s team of lawyers gave the opportunity on Wednesday to file a motion to dismiss the case, acknowledging that Republican voices were insufficient to support the motion.

The White House legal department has not contested Trump’s actions in its court records and presentations. But the lawyers insist that the president didn’t do anything wrong.

