WASHINGTON – Jon Tester wrote about the need to call witnesses “NOW”. Tina Smith scribbled “Protection of Choice” – and underlined this. With a blue pencil, Tim Scott said, “What a mess!”

During the impeachment process and President Donald Trump’s final acquittal, 100 senators took up the arguments for 13 days. They weren’t allowed to speak, but they had a lot to say.

Members were prohibited from using telephones or computers and could only hold their thoughts on one of the most important settings in their careers using the same technology as elementary school: pen and paper.

In this way, the senators immediately created historical artifacts.

USA TODAY contacted dozens of senators and asked for a few pages of their notes during the trial. Seven of them – three Republicans and four Democrats – shared part of what they had written. What they provided gives an insight into what senators who acted as jurors in the historical process considered important at that time – in their own words and in their own handwriting.

Some filled several notebooks, notepads, or small, bound diaries at their mahogany desks while sipping milk or water glasses. Others have just written down a few thoughts, while others have copied verbatim arguments from the House impeachers and members of Trump’s defense team. With black and blue ink, they underlined, stared, circled and shot what they noticed.

They shared the following:

The first day of negotiations on January 21 became a marathon session that ended early the next morning. And testers took notes.

He wrote a quote from Adam Schiff, the head of the impeachment agency, D-Calif. On the need for more information, including from Trump’s best staff: “The Senate must summon evidence and witnesses NOW to get more information about the President’s actions and to explain the President’s actions, including Mulvaney, Duffy, Blair, Pompeo, Perry , Bolton. “

“President claims no testimony because it violates national security – the very same national security that Trump violated,” he added.

Later, testers collected points that Trump’s lawyers made: “Impeachment is an abuse of power.”

Then he noticed the lawyers’ criticism that the house had refused to refer the charges to the Senate for weeks while they tried to testify witnesses: “33 days in impeachment.”

Sometimes emotions bled to the side.

As Schiff said in his opening speeches on the Democrats’ case in the first few days of negotiations, Scott picked up his blue pencil and rejected some of the prosecutor’s arguments that Trump’s conduct was a “common thread throughout the presidency”.

“Impeachment is a last resort weapon,” wrote Scott.

He also drew up three Fs: fairness, fiction and falsification: for reasons of fairness, he claimed that the process had a “fundamental lack”; For the fiction he noted the procedure “depends on ship’s acting ability, not the facts” and for the fakes he wrote that the protocol corresponds to “100% deception”.

At the end of the page, one last thought was underlined: “What a hot mess!”

Notes from Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., During impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Photo provided by Senator Tim Scott’s office

Menendez filled 240 pages of notes during the process, always with a blue pencil, and shared two with USA TODAY.

When both sides made their introductory arguments, on January 22, he noticed the appeal by US Senate chaplain Barry Black, who asked God to help the senators “remind that patriots live on both sides of the aisle that words have consequences and that how something is said can be as important as what is said. “

“Chaplain Black says a very interesting prayer about patriots on both sides and politeness in words,” Menendez wrote.

On January 29, when the senators stood up one after the other and put questions to the House of Representatives and the President’s defense team, Smith took her blue marker and wrote some notes on the cover of her cover. red notebook.

She recorded some of Schiff’s reactions to allegations that property managers were trying to overturn an election.

“Don’t annul the election, protect the election,” she underlined the word “protect.”

She then raised the question at the center of the impeachment process: “The question is whether the president has committed serious crimes and crimes.”

Remarks by Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) during impeachment against President Donald J. Trump.

Photo provided by Sen. Tina Smith’s office

Murkowski’s thoughts on the procedure were crucial. During an important vote, both sides tried to convince them of the question of whether additional witnesses should be involved.

Two days before she would finally vote against the idea on January 31, Murkowski wrote questions that she and other senators asked.

She scribbled in black ink a question from Senator Dick Durbin, D-Ill., About Executive Privilege, and stated in parentheses that the manager’s answer was a “non-answer.”

Among them, italics wrote a question from Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who asked when the president had ordered military aid to Ukraine to be suspended. She crossed out data that the president’s lawyer listed.

At the bottom of the page was a question she asked. Instead of listing her name, she scribbled her initials “LAM” and asked why the house did not reissue subpoenas before it approved the impeachment investigation.

In the small notebook, she meticulously listed some of the key explanations, including that it was a “red herring” and that the house had the authority to “set its rules”.

Remarks by Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) during impeachment against President Donald J. Trump.

Photo provided by Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office

Menendez’s pen began to move again during the question and answer round of the process.

When Schiff answered a question from several Democratic senators about foreign interference in elections, he said, “One of the top priorities to prevent things like what Russia did in 2016. It’s not okay to be criminal with another country unite to receive and use information, “Menendez wrote.

He added, “You cannot request outside interference, and a failed attempt to do so will not relieve you.”

During Monday’s final argument, Blumenthal scribbled parts of the Californian Democrat’s speech in blue ink on two pages.

He raised “truth questions” and that allowing Trump’s behavior would make the “election open (to) the highest bidder”. “Schiff also urged the senators to act because it was” Midnight in Washington, “a phrase that appeared in Blumenthal’s notes.

He added: “A single man with courage is the majority”, a line he circled.

Cassidy wrote “Impeachment Thoughts” in black ink on his yellow notepad, one of several he had filled in during the process. On the next three pages, he summarized some of the most important arguments.

He made key points under “Goal of the Procedure”, including that the senators were asked to determine whether “DT” – initials for Donald Trump – had committed a crime and “if so, the crime is not punishable”.

He thought about keeping the political process going: “Don’t defraud America because it has the option to choose Pres (ident).” In his notebook, the words “sensible people cannot agree” appeared about why the president withheld $ 400 million in military aid to Ukraine. an accusation that sparked the Democrats’ charge.

He added: “pres (ident) not charge w / qpq” (or quid-pro-quo) and “he was not bribed.”

Over the days, Cassidy has done more research, particularly on all of the founding father’s mentions. He printed out a copy of Alexander Hamilton’s “The Federalist” and underlined and circled passages on the Senate’s role in impeachment and Hamilton’s considerations of impeachment merits.

Contributors: Deborah Berry, Maureen Groppe and Nicholas Wu