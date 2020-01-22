Impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump: McConnell abruptly withdraws from the proposed rules

advertisement

WASHINGTON – Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell abruptly withdrew Tuesday on violating his proposed rules for impeaching President Donald Trump. He acted after protests from senators, including Republicans.

The process quickly began with a partisan fight in the Capitol when the president’s lawyers made arguments for McConnell’s plan. Democrats protested loudly against its original rules, and some Republicans then made their concerns known privately at a GOP lunch.

Without comment, the Republican leader submitted an amended proposal after meeting his senators behind closed doors at the start of the process. The handwritten changes would add an extra day to each page’s opening arguments, requiring that evidence from the Democratic House hearings to be impeached be included in the minutes.

There is still deep disagreement about calling additional witnesses.

“It is time to start this process,” said Pat Cipollone, the president’s chief lawyer, in a nutshell when the process opened to the public.

Chief Justice John Roberts opened the session after the senators took an oath last week to practice “impartial justice” as a jury. Prosecutors were on the one hand, Trump’s team on the other, in the Senate fountain when the senators sat in silence at their desks without cell phones or other electronics allowed.

The senators were stunned by McConnell’s shift, which came during private lunch and briefly delayed the start of the historic session.

A spokeswoman for Republican Senator Susan Collins said she and others raised concerns. The Maine Senator sees the changes as significant improvements, said spokeswoman Annie Clark.

Collins, Ohio Senator Rob Portman and a significant number of other Republicans from across the party’s ideological spectrum wanted to make the changes, said two people who were familiar with the matter but were not authorized to discuss it publicly. Some argued that the two-day limit would have helped Democrats persevere with the Republicans as a depressing testimony in the middle of the night.

The turn was a quick lesson when the White House’s wishes flowed into the reality of the Senate. The White House wanted to hold a meeting in less time to both speed up the process and move more of the process into the night.

“READ THE TRANScripts!” The president tweeted miles from overseas when he returned to his hotel at a world leader conference in Davos, Switzerland.

This is the minutes of his phone call in which he asked the new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a “favor”. A whistleblower’s complaint prompted the house to charge Trump for abuse of power because he had urged Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden for the White House’s military aid from its U.S. ally in the war with the neighboring country Russia held back. The Democrats cite this protocol as solid evidence against Trump, although he repeatedly describes it as “perfect.”

New York Democratic Senate President Chuck Schumer should propose the first change to the rules – a proposal to summon the White House for “all documents, communications, and other documents” related to the Ukraine affair.

It is about records of Trump’s order to withhold military aid to Ukraine, as well as White House communications about any investigation he wanted into the Bidens. It was probably rejected by the Republicans when it voted late Tuesday.

Democrats had warned that the set of rules set up by Trump’s ally, the Senate’s GOP leader, could force midnight meetings that would keep most Americans in the dark and create a pseudo-trial.

“This is not a fair trial process, this is a rigged trial process,” said House Intelligence Committee chairman, who heads the prosecutor’s office, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Ca. He called it a “cover-up”.

Schiff opened his arguments before the Senate played a Trump video calling on more witnesses than witnesses. Schiff noticed the sudden change in the proposed rules just before he got up to go to the Chamber.

“The facts will come out in the end,” Schiff told the senators. “The question is, will it come out in time?”

McConnell said: “The president’s lawyers will finally get a level playing field.”

The rare impeachment process that takes place in an election year tests whether Trump’s crackdown on Ukraine warrants deportation while voters form their own judgment on his White House.

Four senators who are presidential candidates are outside the election campaign and sit as juries.

“My focus will be on impeachment,” Senator Bernie Sanders, the independent Vermont, told reporters. He said his followers would continue to work “to defeat the most dangerous president in American history.”

Democrats say the prospect of a nighttime trial without new witnesses or even Parliament’s extensive documents being included in the process would leave the public with no vital information about Trump’s political pressure campaign against Ukraine and the White House’s obstruction of Ukraine leave house impeachment probe.

Trump’s legal team does not deny Trump’s actions – that he called the Ukrainian president and asked for a “favor” during a phone call on July 25. In fact, the lawyers recorded the rough transcript of Trump’s conversation as part of their 110-page procedural report that was submitted before the trial.

Instead, the president’s lawyers, led by Cipollone and a television team of lawyers, including Alan Dershowitz, say the two charges against the president are not criminal acts and Trump has not committed a crime.

Legal scholars have long insisted that the constitutional writers impose impeachment on “other crimes and offenses”, a particularly broad definition that doesn’t just mean certain crimes.

Democrats who pursued the case against the president made particular reference to a report by the General Accountability Office that the White House violated federal law by choking off Congress-approved money from Ukraine.

House Democrats responded to Trump’s lawyers’ arguments on Tuesday, confirming that “his wrongdoing cannot be justified.”

They wrote: “President Trump’s long speech to the Senate is heavy with rhetorical and procedural grievances, but he lacks a legitimate defense of his misconduct.” The president “would rather discuss something other than what he actually did,” wrote the Democrats.

Roberts took the oath to a remaining senator, James Inhofe, who had a family medical exam last week in Oklahoma when the other senators swore the oath and signed the oath book.

Also on Tuesday, the House Democratic managers in charge of the impeachment process asked Cipollone, the president’s chief lawyer, to disclose any “first-hand knowledge” he had about the allegations made against Trump. They said the evidence so far suggests that Cipollone is a “material witness” to the allegations at hand.

House Democrats charged the Republican president with two charges last month: abuse of power by holding back U.S. military aid to Ukraine when he asked the country to investigate Biden, and obstructing Congress by refusing to cooperate with its investigation.

No president has ever been removed from office by the Senate. With a Republican majority of 53-47, the Senate is not expected to achieve the two-thirds required for a conviction. Even if that were the case, the White House team argued that it would be an “unconstitutional conviction” because the charges were too broad.

