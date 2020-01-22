Impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump: McConnell abruptly withdraws from the proposed rules

advertisement

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate pounced on Tuesday against President Donald Trump. The Republicans abruptly abandoned their plans to open the case in two night sessions, and the Democrats advocated more witnesses to expose Trump’s “trifecta” of crime.

The turn of events was a setback for Republican Senate chairman Mitch McConnell and the president’s legal department, who uncovered a rift in the ranks of government leaders and revealed the growing political unease over the historic impeachment process to a vigilant audience in an election year.

Chief Justice John Roberts opened the session with House Prosecutors on one side and Trump’s team on the other in the Senate Well as the Senators sat silently at their desks and took the oath to practice “impartial justice.” No cell phones or other electronics were allowed.

The opening day was late into the night. The senators stayed at 9:30 a.m., while the Democrats took their only chance to force the senators to vote on hearing new statements.

However, the Republicans rejected democratic amendments to subpoena documents from the White House, the State Department and the Budget Office, with more voices expected to be rejected by key front-seat witnesses for Trump’s actions. In the same 53-47 party vote, the senators rejected the Democrats’ request to summon incumbent White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

McConnell stunned the senators and delayed the start of the process by deciding to withdraw some of his proposed rules. The Republicans are concerned about the political optics of the “Dark of Night” sessions.

Instead, 24-hour arguments are spread over three days for each side, which for a moment increases the dynamics of the Democrats when they try to break the deadlock when new witnesses are called.

As the visitor gallery filled with guests, including actress and activist Alyssa Milano and Trump’s most passionate ally in the House of Representatives, the day quickly began with legal proceedings over whether the President’s actions against Ukraine justified a removal from the office.

“It is time to start this process,” said Pat Cipollone, the President-in-Office of the President of the White House, and expressed impatience when the process opened publicly after weeks of delay.

Cipollone mocked that Parliament’s allegations against Trump were “ridiculous” and insisted that the president “did absolutely nothing wrong”.

The White House legal team did not deny Trump’s actions when he called Ukraine and asked for a “favor” to be investigated against Democrat Joe Biden, as the United States withheld much-needed military aid from the Allied forces as they relented against enemy Russia faced edge. But the lawyers insisted that the president didn’t do anything wrong. “Absolutely not,” said Cipollone.

MP Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Secret Service Committee, opened the indictment, saying that America’s founders included the impeachment drug in the constitution, with just that kind of behavior in mind – behavior that undermines the power of the office for personal gain our national security, and that invites foreign interference in the democratic process of an election. “

Schiff said: “It is the trifecta of constitutional misconduct that justifies impeachment.”

The other senior lawyer on Trump’s team, Jay Sekulow, replied, “I’ll give you a trifecta” and outlined complaints about the House Democrats’ impeachment process.

The impeachment process that takes place in an election year tests whether Trump’s crackdown on Ukraine justifies deportation while voters form their own judgment on his White House.

All four senators who are presidential candidates are excluded from the election campaign and sit as juries. “My focus will be on impeachment,” Senator Bernie Sanders, the independent Vermont, told reporters.

The day started as a debate about rules, and it was only when the clerk started reading the dry language of the resolution that the handwritten changes became apparent.

McConnell made the adjustment after encountering opposition from the Republicans during a private lunch. The senators were concerned about the public’s response to opening the 24-hour dispute from both sides in just two days.

Senator Susan Collins from Maine and Senator Lisa Murkowksi from Alaska, along with a significant number of other Republicans, wanted to make changes, people who are familiar with the situation, said. Some senators argued that the two-day limit had helped the Democrats hold out the Republicans as a depressing testimony in the middle of the night.

Collins and Murkowski, who often band together to resist the leadership of the GOP, sat side by side in the Senate during the day.

The turn was a quick lesson when the White House’s wishes flowed into the reality of the Senate. The White House wanted a shorter session to both speed up the process and postpone much of the process until night, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

“READ THE TRANScripts!” The President tweeted from overseas at a world leader conference in Davos, Switzerland.

This is the minutes of his phone call in which he asked the new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a “favor”. The Democrats cite this protocol as solid evidence against Trump, although he repeatedly describes it as “perfect.”

A whistleblower’s complaint prompted the house to charge Trump for abuse of power last month for urging Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Biden and his son Hunter Biden because the White House had withheld military aid from Ukraine. Trump has also been charged with obstructing Congress in the home investigation.

New York Democratic Senate President Chuck Schumer said Republican senators “felt the heat” and it “shows that they can make other changes and that we can get documents and witnesses.”

Schumer offered the first of several changes to the rules – a subpoena to the White House for “all documents, communications, and other documents” related to the Ukraine matter.

It was rejected by the party like the others.

Trump’s lawyers’ team, in the absence of its lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr, who were not in the chamber, argued that the house was submitting a half-hearted case in search of new evidence that would be dismissed in any other court.

But California MP Zoe Lofgren, one of the property managers and the first woman to file an impeachment lawsuit against the president for law enforcement, said the house didn’t ask the Senate to do the job for her. “The house is asking the Senate to do its job, to conduct a trial,” she said. “Have you ever heard of a trial without evidence? ”

The White House had instructed officials not to testify on the house’s investigation and refused to provide witnesses or documents, indicating that it took precedence over summonses from Congress.

The ambassadors and national security officers who appeared in front of the house often gave impressive testimonials, highlights that were shown on television screens during the Senate process.

A manager, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries from New York, showed Mulvaney’s own press conference comments about Trump’s reasons for withholding Urkaine aid.

At one point, the Democratic ship showed a video from Trump suggesting that more witnesses should testify.

“Don’t blind yourself to the evidence,” Schiff told the senators. “The facts will come out in the end,” he said. “The question is, will it come out in time?”

Legal scholars have long insisted that the constitutional writers impose impeachment on “other crimes and offenses”, a particularly broad definition that doesn’t just mean certain crimes.

Democrats refer in particular to a report by the General Accountability Office, which found that the White House violated federal law by choking Ukraine off money approved by Congress.

No president has ever been removed from office by the Senate. The Senate, with its Republican majority of 53-47, is not expected to get the two-thirds of the votes required to convict.

