The Texas football program will face an extremely persistent offensive coach who will face the LSU Tigers this fall after Scott Linehan was hired.

One of the biggest pieces of news that shook the college football landscape, especially regarding the Texas football program and the Big 12, was the jump that former Baylor Bears head coach Matt Rhule made into the NFL. Rhule made this elusive leap from college football coaching to the NFL to get the HC position with the Carolina Panthers.

In fact, Baylor no longer had a head coach, and they were turned off by the LSU Tigers coaching team to fill that gap. Baylor hired former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda to fill Rhule’s shoes and become her next head coach.

Another lost member of the LSU coaching staff was the Broyles Award winner as the nation’s best assistant from the 2019 season, overtaking game coordinator Joe Brady. Rhule took Brady to the NFL to become an assistant to the Panthers coaching staff. Brady brought his offensive coaching talent back to the NFL, where he made a name for himself with head coach Sean Payton at the New Orleans Saints.

However, since the LSU starts Texas Longhorns’ football program at the start of the regular 2020 season, it pays to do all its shifts among the staff under head coach Ed Orgeron for fans on Forty Acres. It is all the more important to hire former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan to fill the late Brady’s shoes.

Linehan was unemployed before the cowboys separated from former head coach Jason Garrett. They replaced Garrett with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. The LSU used the separation of the Garrett and Linehan cowboys to hire one of them as the next game coordinator.

The cowboys let go of Linehan after the 2018 season. He was out of work during the 2019 season as the cowboys actually had a fairly efficient offensive, with quarterback Dak Prescott and star Ezekiel Elliot lagging behind the middle.

On eight different occasions, Linehand was either the offensive coordinator or the head coach of an offense that was among the top 11 teams in the NFL in terms of mileage. He also had crimes that ranked in the NFL on eight occasions among the top six in the entire shipyards. Linehan has had a top 9 mileage offensive in the NFL seven times. And three different times he had a top 5 offense per net attempt.

The last artwork Linehan produced in college was one of the top 15 offenses in 2000 as an offensive coordinator for the Louisville Cardinals. He was the offensive coordinator of the Louisville program from 1999 to 2001. Previously, he held various assistant coaching positions in college football with the Washington Huskies, UNLV Rebels and his Alma Mater Idaho Vandals.

Texas had no relationship with Linehan in college football. However, that will change when the two teams meet at the Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge on September 12th. Linehan will show Baton Rouge his balanced and complex offensive pattern. The task of the game is usually to bring the ball to its top players very often. So watch out for a very high dose of Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall this fall against Texas.