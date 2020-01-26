Immunity trap in the White House - Haaretz Editorial - Israel News

advertisement

Benny Gantz, chairman of Kahol Lavan, has accepted President Donald Trump’s invitation to meet with him at the White House on Monday, separated from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Gantz will return to Israel in time to participate in the Knesset debate on the convening of the Knesset Committee to discuss Netanyahu’s law enforcement request.

Gantz made a wise decision and avoided the trap Netanyahu had caused him through the Prime Minister’s friend in the White House. He also made it clear that the replacement of Netanyahu is still high on the agenda of his Kahol Lavan party.

advertisement

Gantz was wise to refuse to attend a joint meeting with Trump and Netanyahu to present the White House’s plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In doing so, he refused to fall into the rhetorical trap of Netanyahu and the right in which the proposal represents a historic opportunity to oblige the government of Netanyahu to remain in power. The Middle East has been waiting for Trump’s peace plan for more than three years, and it will survive the five weeks remaining in Israel until the elections.

In his announcement, Gantz praised the President’s proposal. But the timing of its release – the week when the debate over Netanyahu’s immunity application begins and Netanyahu shamelessly tries to postpone the hearings – suggests that Trump is not driven by the desire for reconciliation between the two peoples and concern for their future and welfare was motivated. Rather, he was concerned about Netanyahu’s welfare and the political and legal future. It may be smart in terms of political chess, but it is not clear why the peace plan itself was praised.

The proposal has not yet been published, but according to Israeli sources, it will guarantee Israel’s sovereignty over all settlements and the annexation of the Jordan Valley. These sources say that a Palestinian rejection of the plan would spur unilateral annexation. The Palestinians, who were not informed about the upcoming publication of the political part of the so-called peace plan, completely reject the proposal. It is not surprising.

The Trump administration did not bother to get the Palestinians to feel that the United States is an honest broker and that their interests have been taken into account. it sometimes seems that the Palestinians are not even a party to the problem.

The Americans have been giving carrots to Israel for years and remain with the Palestinians. They moved their message to Jerusalem, cut funds for the Palestinian Authority, recognized Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights, and now appear to be giving the go-ahead for annexation and settlements.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

For the Palestinians and anyone with a brain, it is obvious that this is an agreement between the rights of the settlers and the Americans behind the Palestinian partner’s back. It has to be repeated: a plan that promises no hope and future for the Palestinians and the sole purpose of which is to give the status quo a US seal of approval cannot end the conflict. It can only deepen it.

The above article is Haaretz’s editorial published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.

advertisement