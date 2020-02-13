M @

Immersive PAW Patrol? A Nickelodeon Adventure Park has been opened on the lakeshore

A new indoor play park has been opened at Lakeside in Essex, bringing many Nickelodeon favorites to life.

If you have children, they are likely to be in at least one of the Nickelodeon shows shown on FIVE, as well as in streaming services. Nickelodeon owns PAW Patrol, Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, SpongeBob SquarePants, and many other undisputed masterpieces of television art.

These popular characters are now courting the Lakeside shopping center, just outside the M25 in Thurrock.

Chase is on the case … and much bigger in real life than on our screens.

Nickelodeon Adventure is divided into four zones, which depending on your attitude towards such things are either a lot of fun or sound a bit strange:

“Each zone offers exciting activities, from” fulfilling your destiny “alongside the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the NYC sewers, obtaining a captain’s license from Mrs. Puff’s Boating School in Bikini Bottom, and completing a secret mission with PAW Patrol’s Skye and pals. “

They also have a “4D cinema”, a party room for rent and the unsavory-sounding “Slime Cafe”.

Children’s fun is never cheap and tickets cost £ 14.95 for children and £ 7.50 for adults, although separate annual tickets are also available. If you are under 90 cm, go free.

Nickelodeon Adventure, Intu Lakeside.