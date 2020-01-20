Immediate mid-term analysis: tigers are slapped in the mouth but strike back

advertisement

by Nikki Hood

– Employed author

– 2019-12-28 22: 11: 57.0

Trevor Lawrence takes off for his long TD run

GLENDALE, AZ – Clemson was slapped in the mouth in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl. Given the decision to tap

Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers struck back.

With a 16-0 deficit and a dark night, the Tigers fought for half with a 16:14 deficit.

HALF PLAYER: When it looked like Clemson couldn’t do anything right in the attack, there was Trevor Lawrence. The second quarterback played with his arm at the end of the second quarter, but it was his legs that made the difference.

STATUS OF HALF: Trevor Lawrence was 9-of-18 for 98 yards through the air, but had nine carry for 89 yards, including a 67-yard landing.

WHAT WAS RIGHT:

Towers – Will Spiers was able to turn the field on three different occasions and force the state of Ohio to take long journeys. Spiers has his best game to date with two 52-yard punches and Clemson needs him as a weapon to deal with the offensive in the first half.

* Off the mat – After Shaun Wade, a Ohio state defender, was sent off for an attack, Trevor Lawrence missed a goal because he needed medical attention from the field and came back promptly to Clemson’s first Touchdown to complete the game rounded off by a Travis Etienne dance to the end zone.

* Three instead of seven – defending Clemson three times in the Redzone to force the state of Ohio to face field targets instead of doing without touchdowns.

WHAT WENT WRONG:

* Tee-off Tiger – On Clemson’s first move, the wide receiver Tee Higgins took to the streets to try a counterattack, but his helmet came off and he landed heavily on the floor, leaving the game. Several times it looked like he was trying to put himself in the game, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

* Dobbins in the races – Ohio State runs back J.K. Dobbins burned the Clemson defense with two giant runs – one of 68 yards and one of 64 yards.

* No offensive rhythm – Clemson’s offensive moved the ball relatively well on the first hit, but found no consistency or rhythm after leaving Higgins. The offense was brought to life late in the half.

* Kick woe – On Clemson’s first drive, B.T. Potter missed a 49-yard field goal short.

Half turning point: The tigers took over on their own 25 and put together a drama-filled notch ride. On the sixth attempt, Lawrence was released third and remained on the lawn with obvious pain. The tigers looked like they were going to sting, but Shaun Young from Ohio Street was called to the target and ejected. The call gave the Tigers a first down and Chase Brice came in for a bit.

A passport penalty brought Clemson to the red zone all night for the first time, and three games later, Etienne burst at the right end and then turned up for an eight-yard run. With just under three minutes of play in half, Ohio St. led 16: 7. The tigers forced a barge and it was all Lawrence on the next trip.

A third-down run for Ross brought the Tigers to their own 43, and Lawrence attacked the middle, broke a duel, and then overtook the defensive for a 67-yard touchdown run, the longest run of his career, Pay dirt. Late in the first half, there were 16-14 horse chestnuts hunting with the tigers.

WHAT CLEMSON MUST DO TO WIN: On the offensive everything starts from scratch. Clemson’s line of attack must rise to the challenge of the Ohio State’s line of defense. When confronted with third and second place, the tigers were neglected too often because they did not have enough pressure on the line or the horse chestnuts came to Trevor Lawrence. You need to find a way to involve Travis Etienne and find him as a walking area.

Defensively, Clemson needs to put more pressure on fields and find a way to stop Dobbins. There were times when Fields had all day to find a receiver while Dobbins found a place outside. The tigers need to get pressure without flashing.

