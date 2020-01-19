Immediate mid-term analysis: Clemson stumbles as an LSU crime

advertisement

by Nikki Hood

– 2020-01-13 22: 17: 12.0

Tee Higgins is set to play in the first quarter

NEW ORLEANS, LA – After spending a lot of time together in the first quarter, Clemson and LSU are exactly what we expected.

The first half of the CFP National Championship game on Monday night at the Super Dome featured great games, a good quarterback game and a lot of excitement. LSU leads Clemson 28-17 after the first half.

HALF PLAYER: Will Spiers has a postseason. He had an excellent performance in the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State and followed with another great half. Spiers stuck the LSU deep in three of his punches and forced the LSU to start its own three, seven and four yard lines.

STATUS OF HALF: In his home state, Travis Etienne became Clemson’s leading rusher and the first Clemson player to outshine 4,000 rushing yards. Etienne carried the ball 10 times for 64 yards in the first half.

WHAT WAS RIGHT:

* Defense in spurts – Clemson’s defense has mostly proven itself well in the first half, the LSU-wide receivers have scored only a few hits and controlled the running game with only three downlines and a linebacker.

* Misdirection – The LSU sometimes showed susceptibility to misdirection in the defense, and Clemson took advantage of this a few times, but it paid off on the back for Tee Higgins, who was aiming for a 36-yard touchdown.

WHAT WENT WRONG:

* Short fields – Twice in the first quarter, Clemson had a good position in the field after Clemson’s defense forced two duels, but the offensive failed to achieve anything and scored zero points.

Ja’Marr CHase – Clemson Defensive Backs did an excellent job on LSU receivers, but they released Chase twice. The first time was a 52 yard touchdown. The second set was Joe Burrow’s three-meter touchdown run.

Tackling – Clemson’s defenders were in a good position but failed to get the LSU playmaker under control.

Half turning point: After just over seven minutes at half-time, Clemson pinned the LSU to 14, but the LSU’s defense became what we all expected before the game. Joe Burrow let the ball run as needed, met Clyde Edwards-Helaire in passing and ended the trip with a touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase to take LSU 21-17 in the lead.

WHAT CLEMSON MUST DO TO WIN: Offensive, Clemson must move the ball with more consistency. Too many short trips injured Clemson. Travis Etienne got going in the second quarter and Clemson will need it to continue in the second half.

In defense, Clemson has done a good job against the LSU recipients for the most part, but quarterback Joe Burrow has injured them on the ground. Burrow wants to throw the ball, but like Trevor Lawrence, he’s not afraid to run the ball. He picked up 20 yards on one trip and hurried to get a three-yard touchdown for the LSU’s second score, while also picking up big chunks at the end of the second quarter.

