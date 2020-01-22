advertisement

Film house Landmark on Friday hosts celebrities and influencers for a Badass party and exclusive screening of the latest episode of the film from Bad boys for life starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith.

The cinema received more than 200 influencers and celebrities such as Idia Aisien, Tobi Bakre, IK Osakioduwa, Seyi Shay, Lynxx, Elozonam, Denrele and more. Guests were treated to refreshments from Cold stone and Nigeria Breweries; there were tons of games that interact during the screening in the new MX4D theater to feel the action of the film.

advertisement

For most attendees, it was the best cinema experience ever, since Filmhouse MX4D effects excite the audience during the movie.

“It was an immersive experience with perfectly timed responses to chasing scenes by car or on foot. The flashes during shootings at a short distance in combination with the burst of air on the face reinforce the impact in a shocking yet satisfying way and the smell of burnt rubber or sand at suitable moments also makes the experience a completely healthy one. ” – Shola Thompson

The Bad boys for Life is the final installment of a two-decades franchise that gives guests a reason to anticipate

“BAD BOYS 3? They are right! They had the same chemistry. It was funny. The storyline was good. They captured the nostalgia of the old films and kept the new film current and relevant for today. “- Denrele Edun

Filmhouse Cinemas is at the forefront of creating a great audience experience to promote cinema culture in Nigeria and has done so successfully over the past 6 years. The brand is home to major film hits, both Nollywood and Hollywood films such as Sugar Rush, Living in Bondage, The Bling Lagosians, Hobbs and Shaw, The Joker and Avengers.

Follow Filmhouse cinemas @filmhousecinemas and ticket purchase visit www.filmhouseng.com.

————————————————– –

Sponsored Content

advertisement