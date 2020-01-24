advertisement

Japanese company Gecco The start of 2020 was the release of a statue of “The Wraith” from Slasher Game Dead in daylightand her next statue pays tribute to “The Trapper”.

The company describes the premium statue of the Slasher maniac in a scale of 1: 6:

“The countless scars hand-carved all over the muscular and massive body are an impressive and gruesome sight. Under the skin surface, muscle and fat layers are clearly visible and expertly shaped. The face in the mask, which cannot be seen in the game, is artistically reproduced in this statue. The eyes are equipped with a glowing LED that glows white in the dark. And just like in the game, when the areas he’s staring at glow red, the LED of this statue can be turned red to create the same atmosphere. “

“Just like a real trap, the bear trap weapon from which the killer’s name comes has an opening / closing function. Bloody weapon The cleaver used to hack survivors is also finely crafted. “

“The platform is modeled on its hunting ground, the MacMillan Estate. The rubbish spread around his feet and the stain of coal and tar on the floor create the ruined landscape. “

The 13.5-inch polystone / polyurethane / ABS statue was designed by Shinya Akao and painted by Katsushige Akeyama. Shipping is from July to August 2020 and costs $ 359.99,

Distributors in North America include Ultra Toyko Connection, Diamond Comics Distributor and Sideshow Collectibles. More pictures can be found on the Gecco website,

