Images from life after death arrive as Director gives insights from the set

It was confirmed this morning that Bill Murray would be back Ghostbusters: life after death, Now director and co-author Jason Reitman tells why he made the expected sequel, and some new images from the film were also revealed. In a visiting interview with Vanity Fair, Reitman talked about why he chose to make the film, and the filmmaker appreciates his desire to follow in the footsteps of his father Ivan, who directed the original Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II. The interview shows what Reitman said about his decision to develop a new Ghostbusters film.

“When I think about who I am making this film for, it is for my father. We all know what it is like to get stories told by our parents. I am really honored to be able to tell him about the world he is Life awakened. “

Ivan directed and produced the two original Ghostbusters films co-written by series stars Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. To the Ghostbusters: life after death, Ivan is on board again as a producer, although he passes the torch on to his son Jason for the creative side of the project. In addition to directing the new sequel, Jason wrote the script with Gil Kenan (Monster House). Although Harold Ramis passed away in 2014, Aykroyd will also be involved as he will repeat his original role alongside Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.

Ivan Reitman doesn’t exactly say how the old characters will overlap with the new ones, though the story will go deeply around what is known in the 1984 Ghostbusters lore as the “Manhattan Crossrip”. He goes on to say that it’s about creating new characters to play with in this established universe.

“Before I ever thought about making a Ghostbusters film, the picture of a 12-year-old girl with a proton pack appeared in my head and just didn’t want to go.” I finally knew who she was. The idea of ​​what it would be like to find a proton pack in your grandparents’ basement kills me. What would this discovery reveal about who you are and what adventures you will experience shortly? “

Ultimately, Reitman hopes to produce a film that will make a new generation of children look forward to this proton pack.

“I wanted to make a film about finding a proton packet in an old barn and the thrill of putting it on for the first time. I had friends on the set lifting the packet, and it’s getting bigger.” ups in kids. “

During the Vanity Fair set, Bill Murray also touched the screenplay by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan. Many years before Afterlife developed, Murray was notorious for refusing to return to the franchise, and Aykroyd and Ramis were planning to launch a third film. Although he appeared as a new character in Paul Feig’s restart, there was no guarantee that he would return for Afterlife, but Murray says Reitman and Kenan’s script sealed the deal for him. “The script is good. It has a lot of feeling. It has a lot of family,” said Murray about the script.

Three new images from the film were also unveiled. In a photo, stars Logan Kim and Mckenna Grace can test some of the Ghostbusters devices, including the proton pack. “I wanted a movie about finding a proton pack in an old barn and the thrill of putting it on for the first time,” says Reitman. Another picture shows Reitman, who conducts Grace on the set next to the Ecto-1, with the young actress sitting on a device attached to the vehicle. A third photo shows Paul Rudd as a local teacher Mr. Grooberson, who inspects a map with the lead actress Carrie Coon.

Ghostbusters: life after death The premiere is planned for July 10, 2020 in the cinemas. The sequel will hopefully satisfy fans of the original as well as newbies who were first introduced to the franchise. For what it’s worth, the trailer appears to be promising, and the reception for it has been largely positive. This message comes to us from the Vanity Fair.

