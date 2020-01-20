Images Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston celebrate together at the SAG Awards

advertisement

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and his former wife Jennifer Aniston were seen reuniting backstage to celebrate his victory at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG).

The two were photographed with a moment backstage after their respective victories at the SAG Awards 2020 on Sunday evening.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

| Photo credit: VIVIEN KILLILEA

Pitt received the award for Outstanding Performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Quentin Tarantino Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. He pricked his boring love life during his speech.

Aniston picked up the Outstanding Performance of a female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show.

Both Pitt and Aniston have been on the road in this year’s award show circuit, supporting their projects.

Over the years, the former flames have remained friends. Pitt attended Aniston’s annual celebration, as well as her 50th birthday bash in February 2019.

