DUBAI: Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam announced that she has worked with Los Angeles-based label Frame to design a distinctive 20-piece capsule collection that will be launched during New York Fashion Week.

The model, who was born the son of a Moroccan mother and an Egyptian father, has come a long way since its launch in September 2013. She was discovered in her hometown by an agent at Amsterdam Central Station before making her catwalk debut with Jean Paul Gaultier in the Fall 2013 Couture Show four years later.

Today she is one of the most sought-after fashion models. The 23-year-old is a fixture in large luxury labels and has chosen Versace, Fendi and Prada among others. She also appeared in campaigns for DKNY, Tiffany & Co. and Celine.

And now she is starting her own capsule collection, which can currently be pre-ordered on the Frame website. The line shows everyday looks and parts that are adorned with messages of empowerment.

In addition to everyday details, the capsule also looks like parts decorated with authorization messages. (Supplied)

Bright orange, pink and white hoodies with the words “Freedom”, “Diversity”, “Youth” and “Empowerment” in bold letters stand next to double-breasted suits, long leather blazers, jeans in vintage wash and matching jacket and jeans shorts.

Indeed, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of Hammam’s recent collaboration with Frame. In a campaign video, Hammam explains: “I chose the word” diversity “because I think everyone is unique and deserves to be celebrated.” I chose “youth” because I started as a young girl and because I think it is very important to impart a lot of knowledge to the children and to show them that they can actually think big and follow their dreams. I chose empowerment because I think it is very important to inspire and empower young girls around the world so that they can express themselves and be themselves. “

The accompanying capsule collection campaign shows some of her friends, including the other models Dilone and Cindy Bruna.

Hammam is not the only model who leaves the catwalk and takes part in the design of his own collection.

Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid has a number of designer collaborations, including with Tommy Hilfiger and Stuart Weitzman.

