The Institute of Management Accountants opened the registration for its annual conference and exhibition 2020 with keynote speakers Theranos Whistleblower Tyler Schultz, BBC World News America’s main anchor, Katty Kay, and FASB board member Marsha Hunt.

The event will take place from June 21-24 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

Keynote speakers include Micro Focus International Director for Security, Risk and Governance, Ramsés Gallego, and disruption evangelist Gregory Offner.

The conference will include eight specialties on current accounting issues. Ethics; Reporting and control; Strategy, planning and performance; Business acumen and business activity; Leadership and professional development; small and medium-sized companies; and technology and analytics.

This year more than 1,000 participants are expected. The conference offers attendees the opportunity to earn 22.5 NASBA eligible credits.

Early bird rates are available through March 31st. More information is available at http://www.imaconference.org/.