SAN JOSE, California – Jerry Rice, a great San Francisco 49er, Hall of Famer and All-Pro, does what he loves most these days.

On Tuesday evening, Rice spoke to Niners and trained – something he had seen quite a few times in the NFC championship game.

“It was loud in this stadium and I think it will be the same in Miami. I’m fired up, I am already fired up. I was released that night,” said Rice. “I ran on the soccer field, caught soccer balls and done everything. I don’t know if they’ll let me do it in Miami, but I’ll definitely try. “

Rice took up to 49ers fit Tuesday night in San Jose. He not only signed his new book and gave samples of his energy drink, but also showed that he still has it when he is 57.

“I do a lot of pelaton, I do a lot of cross-fit – I’m just active,” he said.

He says that this new 49er group was impressive and says that it is young, quick and selfless.

“You play as a heartbeat, stone by stone,” he said.

Rice says this team is impressive on the field too.

He was having some fun when he recently learned that there is a new Niners tradition at Levi’s Stadium.

“When they warm up and get back in, they sign up for the fans,” said Rice.

Rice will be flying to Miami on Wednesday before the Super Bowl.

