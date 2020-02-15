Dear moneyist,

We have been married for five years – happy, I thought.

We shared all of our assets before we got married, including our checking accounts and bank accounts, etc. I continued to work for five years after we got married and just retired when I was 65. My husband is 71 years old and retired before my meeting. His only income is social security benefits. As an only child, he recently inherited his parents’ house and a large sum of money.

To my surprise, he didn’t add my name to his parents’ house or bank accounts. We currently have no will and we live in California. I understand that inheritance is not community property unless you do it that way. If the shoe was on the other foot, I would have added its name to the certificate. I am hurt and concerned about where I am.

Should I tell him how I feel? Can you give me an advice?

Injured woman

Dear pain,

Happy Valentines Day!

Here’s the good news: you are right where you were when your husband received the news of his inheritance. Your place in this relationship has not changed. I have a question for you: if you were married for 35 years, would you still be hurt if he hadn’t added you to the crime? I wonder if your concern is related to a feeling of financial and emotional insecurity in the relationship that might not have existed if you had been married longer.

How well do we really know someone? After 35 years, we may have a pretty good grip on that. After five years, we still don’t know as much about other people, how to deal with stressful situations such as job loss, death and serious illness, and unexpected surprises like a sudden promotion at work, an increase in their equity portfolio or a stroke of luck. I’ve been on this planet for 40 years and, to be honest, I’m still getting to know each other. It is a process.

You say that if the shoe were on the other foot, you would have added it to the act. How soon would you add it? Within 24 hours, a week, six months or a year? Or would life get in the way and – considering that this property belongs to both of you anyway – maybe you wouldn’t get to it? I ask because we never really know what one of us would do in a situation until it actually happens. We are comforted by the certainty of our own theoretical actions.

It is worth considering this scenario from your husband’s perspective as well. If you had inherited this estate, would it have expected you to add its name now or at all? If he told you that he was hurt, that you hadn’t added him, you would say, “I was about to do it!” And would you still think: “Why does he care so much? Isn’t he as happy as I thought? Does he think I’ll cover my bets if we get a divorce? Does he want to make sure he inherits half in case we get a divorce? ”

The expectation that a person should do something that we believe is the right thing to do often leads to hurt feelings. But there is no right or wrong decision here. Inheritance is not shared property because the court considers it fair and just if a married spouse does not inherit half of the house in the event of a divorce. That seems fair to me. Her husband maintained this status quo. He didn’t do anything. In fact, if you ask him to put your name into action, he may be hurt or offended.

There are caveats: if you refinance the house or do a major renovation with shared assets, it’s likely to be converted from a separate one to a commons. But that would obviously be an insincere (at best) way of dealing with this situation. I don’t suggest for a moment that you would do something like this, but I have no doubt that people made the mistake and were surprised that when they divorced the house was no longer considered a separate property.

I suggest that you continue to live your life – and do nothing. If your husband is thinking about a measure to convert this home into shared ownership, make him aware of the implications of his decision. You might say, “Are you aware that this would mix your family home with our marriage property? I would hate it if it happened and I don’t think it would ever happen but what if something went wrong in our marriage and we got a divorce? “It may be unlikely, but it is not impossible.

Most people retire at 65 or older. I assume you continued to work after you met to maximize your retirement pension and because getting married is no reason to quit work and / or retire early. Be happy for your husband’s legacy. Help him celebrate. There are no perfect marriages. They don’t exist because perfect people don’t exist. You felt a wobble and your expectations were not met on this occasion. That’s okay. Give your husband and yourself a break. We are all human.

Take part in his joy. Ask him about his memories of growing up in the house. Make this legacy about him rather than you.

