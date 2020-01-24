'I'm better than that': Serena stunned at the Australian Open | National sport

advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Serena Williams got through with a judicial forehand winner to score a 24-stroke point. Then she raised her arms, held this solemn pose and looked over at her guest box.

In her sixth attempt, after 1½ hours, she finally managed to break point against 27th seed Wang Qiang in the third round of the Australian Open.

At that moment the comeback seemed to begin and the application for the 24th Grand Slam title could continue. It turned out that Williams only delayed a surprising defeat.

Williams was so hard in the toughest moments in so many years that she just couldn’t do enough to put a few shaky servings and all sorts of other mistakes aside. Instead, she left her earliest at Melbourne Park in 14 years, a 6-4, 6- 7 (2), 7-5 loss to Wang on Friday.

“I was optimistic that I could win. I thought, “OK, stop it now.” I honestly didn’t think I would lose this match, “Williams said of her mindset after forcing a third set.

She started appreciating Wang, but eventually criticized herself for not playing well enough to win.

“I didn’t return like Serena. Honestly, if we were just being honest with ourselves, I would have lost that match, ”said Williams. “I can’t play like that. I literally can’t do it again. It is unprofessional. That’s not cool.”

Williams was bankrupt in the last game after more than 2 1/2 hours and ended the game with a backhand into the net. That was her 27th casual mistake on the backhand side, part of a total of 56 mistakes. Wang only made 20.

“I’m better than that,” said Williams.

When Williams trudged down the long hallway that leads to the locker room, Wang was interviewed at the Rod Laver Arena and said to the crowd, “I think my team always believed I could do it.”

Since she won the # 23 Championship at the 2017 Australian Open during her pregnancy, Williams has not contributed to her grand total.

She played in four major finals in the past two seasons and lost each one.

And this time she said goodbye much, much earlier, animated as much as possible, and often showed what she later called “the typical Serena frustration look”.

Williams has seven trophies at the Australian Open and had not lost in the third round since 2006.

Here’s just a measure of how unexpected this result was: The only time these two women faced each other was at the US Open last September – the only appearance in the slam quarter-finals of Wang’s career – and it took Williams 44 minutes to dominate them path to 6-1, 6-0 win. The total score was 50 to 15.

“After the last time,” said Wang, “I worked really hard on the field, outside of the field.”

Wang quickly outperformed these scores and scores on Friday, largely due to an almost flawless game in the first set.

She saved all four breakpoints she faced, collected 10 winners and made only five casual mistakes. Wang took the only break she needed in love with a simple forehand storage winner who finished 5: 4.

Soon enough, Williams sailed back a long backhand to cede the set. Wang also rose quickly in the second round, already having a 4-2 break when she was just one point away from earning another.

But Williams held on there to stop. Then, when Wang won 5-4 in the second game, Williams seemed to change the overall look of the game.

Until then, she was 5-0 at the breakpoints, but the sixth time was the attraction. At the time of the game, when both players shot back from the baseline, it was Williams who did what was needed to make it.

She was also superior in the tiebreaker and they went on a third set.

“During the second set, I was a little confused. … I have to be calm, you know? “Asked Wang.” A little confused inside, but my mind always told me to focus on the dish, focus on the point, and trust myself. “

When asked if she would celebrate Friday night, Wang gave a simple answer: “No.”

“Rest,” she said, “and just get ready for the next match.”

That will come against the 78th place for Ons Jabeur from Tunisia, who ended Caroline Wozniacki’s career by defeating the 2018 Australian Open champion and former No. 1 by 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 ,

29-year-old Wozniacki had announced that she would retire after this tournament, and after the last game, she would sit down and cry.

At least the Dane was quick to joke about the circumstances and said: “It was only fitting that my last match ended in a forehand error.”

She and Williams are close friends and their matches ended at around the same time. They met in the locker and “they were both pretty confused,” said Williams, who had torn his teeth out of a conversation about Wozniacki.

Other early Friday winners were Ash Barty (# 1), two-time major champion Petra Kvitova, and Maria Sakkari (# 22).

This was the first Grand Slam tournament in eleven years where each of the ten best-mated women reached the third round. Who would have thought Williams would be the first to lose?

Williams was only ranked 8th since she has rarely participated in competitions since her absence from the tour with a young daughter in September 2017.

But she’s still as good as women’s tennis, as her recent grand slam shows show: The 38-year-old American was the runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018 and 2019.

She started 2020 well enough and this month in Auckland, New Zealand, won a hard court tuning title for her first trophy of all kinds in three years – first as a mother.

But Williams was unable to bring that success to the Grand Slam level where it mattered most to her.

“I am far too old to play like this at this stage of my career,” said Williams. “Definitely train tomorrow, first and foremost – to make sure I don’t do it again.”

