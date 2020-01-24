advertisement

Although Scott Borchetta’s 2019 sale of Big Machine Label Group to famous talent manager Scooter Braun resulted in some powerful words from national superpop Taylor Swift, Borchetta says in a new interview with Billboard that he wants nothing but the best for the singer.

“Of course,” Borchetta replies to the red carpet of the Billboard Power Event 2020 whether he is still rooting for the superstar. “I mean, I’ll always go for her. She’s brilliant and we’ve had a historic run.”

Regarding the controversy surrounding the big BMLG shift, Borchetta explains that the growth he and Braun have experienced is a counterweight. “We’ve always had hard skin, so there is a great balance in the universe, great things have happened. You get hit occasionally, but we rock,” he adds.

advertisement

Borchetta and Braun announced the sale of BMLG and its Big Machine Music publisher in June 2019. Following that announcement, Swift posted a note about Tumblr stating that the sale represented her “worst case scenario” because of Braun’s ceaseless, manipulative bullying through her customers, including Kanye West and Justin Bieber.

The singer separated manners with BMLG at the end of 2018, when her record deal ended and she made a new deal with Universal Music Group. She and Borchetta worked together for a year and a half for this. The singer released her first six albums through BMLG, and she saw the sale of the label – and thus the copies of those six albums – to Braun as a betrayal on the part of Borchetta.

After Swift spoke out against the sale, Borchetta responded with its own blog post that refuted her allegations about bullying by Braun, as well as her allegation that she was unaware of the sale of BMLG until it was publicly announced.

Taylor Swift versus BMLG: Who’s Said What

.

advertisement