Now that the Super Bowl is over, some people have noticed that the baseball season is about to start. So far, it seems to have been spoken in muted tones after other topics have run dry. It is known in some circles that I am a Pittsburgh Pirate fan from before – and it was a better time to be a fan than I am today. I meet a lot of people from Pittsburgh, but while they talk freely about the Steelers, the pirates are hardly mentioned. This could be because some other teams have signed or traded for some big stars.

The pirates, on the other hand, swapped their best player for two 19-year-old players who may one day play in the majors but first have to try to play in the lower minors. Their big commitment was a second sting catcher with a life-time batting average of 0.151, but they hope he’ll make 200 this year. It almost makes me rotate my large photo of Forbes Field hanging over a couch so that the back is visible. The blonde in the house would probably mind.

Honors Wagner, Pie Traynor, Ralph Kiner, Roberto Clemente, Big Poison (Paul Waner), Little Poison (Lloyd Waner) and many other good players played at Forbes Field. Today it’s hard to name a pirate that most people would recognize. Heck, Lloyd Waner met 198 singles a year. It would take a few years for some of the existing pirate members to hit so many. However, there is a better chance that this will happen than if someone on the team scores home runs like Ralph Kiner or Willie Stargell for more than a year. However, I think I mentioned that they have a second string catcher with a batting average of 0.151. Maybe he gets known because he is defensively a wizard, or so they say.

Fortunately, I have friends who support other teams, who don’t say much about the pirates and who let me suffer. For example, they did not point out that a listing of the planned starting jars for the 2020 season showed that the pirates were number 29 out of 30. At the same time, a former pirate was rated number 1 and another number 4. The pirates are pretty good at winning great players for other teams and have a chance if the salaries get too high. The poor pirate fans can’t even say, “Wait until next year.” You might try “waiting until the next decade,” but that probably won’t work because the owner of her tight pockets is fairly young and he’s likely to keep up with Kirk Douglas in old age.

I wish I could be like one of my friends who is a very optimistic fan. However, he secures his bets by supporting two teams with one in each league. He likes the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cleveland Indians. He knows that he has a pretty good thing with the cardinals since they are in the same category with the pirates, which will ensure some easy wins. The Indians have a tougher pick, especially since they follow the same strategy as the pirates and exchange some of their best players. However, he’s optimistic, who knows what he could see in 2020. A Cardinals-Indians World Series would be a big stress test for him!

This will be the last baseball article I write – at least until the next decade!

