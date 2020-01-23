Illinois CPA Society President Signs Diversity and Inclusion Pledge

advertisement

Illinois CPA Society President and CEO Todd Shapiro (pictured) signed the CEO’s Diversity and Inclusion Campaign this week, joining more than 800 CEOs from a variety of industries who are committed to building a more inclusive workplace.

By signing the pledge, the Illinois CPA Society hopes to “continue to create a trusting environment where all ideas are welcome and where all employees are supported and empowered to discuss diversity and inclusion,” the organization said.

“By joining this strong alliance of leaders, we are working with organizations that share the same values ​​and commitment to diversity and inclusion that we have always encouraged,” Shapiro said in a statement. “Our ongoing focus on developing and improving D&I strategies in the industry is a key component of our lobbying on behalf of all of our members.”

CEO Action is the brainchild of Tim Ryan, US President and Senior Partner at PwC. Ryan spoke recently Accounting today about the diversity promise, which has three main goals: “1) to ensure job security, to talk about inclusion issues; 2) to make subconscious bias training available to everyone and 3) to best practices in all of our organizations and Exchange organizations with other companies. “

More information on ICPAS ‘diversity and inclusion initiatives can be found on the company’s website.

