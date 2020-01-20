Illegal crossings plunge as the US expands its policy across the border

advertisement
In this photo of January 11, 2020, Enma Floriana talks with her 13-year-old son in the stairs of an asylum for migrants in Mexicali, Mexico. The Guatemalan family seeks asylum in an immigration court in San Diego. Illegal border crossings have plummeted because the Trump government has developed a policy to keep asylum seekers in Mexico waiting for hearings in the US (AP Photo / Elliot Spagat)
In this photo of January 11, 2020, Enma Floriana talks with her 13-year-old son in the stairs of an asylum for migrants in Mexicali, Mexico. The Guatemalan family seeks asylum in an immigration court in San Diego. Illegal border crossings have plummeted because the Trump government has developed a policy to keep asylum seekers in Mexico waiting for hearings in the US (AP Photo / Elliot Spagat)
Illegal border crossings have plummeted after the Trump government had allowed more asylum seekers in Mexico to wait for hearings at the US immigration court.
advertisement
The drop was most striking on the western border of Arizona, a desert with flat pancakes.
The border standstill there decreased from 94 to 94% from May to October.
A Border Patrol official says that traffic was dumped after asylum seekers found out they could not stay in the US while their cases went to court.
More than 55,000 asylum seekers were sent back to Mexico to await hearings until November, 10 months after the policy was introduced in San Diego.
Trademark and copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
. (TagsToTranslate) news
advertisement