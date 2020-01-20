advertisement

Illegal border crossings have plummeted after the Trump government had allowed more asylum seekers in Mexico to wait for hearings at the US immigration court.

advertisement

The drop was most striking on the western border of Arizona, a desert with flat pancakes.

The border standstill there decreased from 94 to 94% from May to October.

A Border Patrol official says that traffic was dumped after asylum seekers found out they could not stay in the US while their cases went to court.

More than 55,000 asylum seekers were sent back to Mexico to await hearings until November, 10 months after the policy was introduced in San Diego.

Trademark and copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement