IKEA has issued an urgent product recall.

The Swedish homewear chain has published the announcement for its TROLIGTVIS travel mug about the high chemical content.

You asked customers to stop using it immediately and apologized for the inconvenience.

The article is marked “Made in India” and available in the colors pink, beige and blue.

The recall warning said recent reviews show that the product may migrate chemicals in amounts that exceed the required limits.

They added: “IKEA takes product safety very seriously.

“All IKEA product types are continuously tested and comply with the applicable standards and laws.

The urgently recalled IKEA travel mug

(Image: IKEA)

“IKEA has recently received reviews that indicate that the travel mug may migrate dibutyl phthalate (DBP) beyond recommended limits.”

The cup was sold between October 2019 and January 2020 – and is no longer available.

Customers who purchased the product can return it to an IKEA store for a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required.

All the details

TROLIGTVIS travel mug in pink, item number 004.433.28

TROLIGTVIS travel mug in beige, item number 504.124.47

TROLIGTVIS travel mug in blue, item number 204.291.85

For more information, contact IKEA customer service on 0203 645 0010.

