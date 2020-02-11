After an in-depth and comprehensive analysis, a team of experts from the Indian Institute for Management Kozhikode (IIMK) revised and restructured the marketing strategy of the Mahila Mall in Kozhikode.

The overhaul plan is drawn up as part of the IIMK’s social outreach program. The marketing model pro bono study was shared with the mall authorities and district collector on Tuesday. The plan presented would be discussed between all parties involved and should probably be implemented immediately, according to a statement here.

The measures proposed by the IIMK team of experts include both short-term and long-term plans. The short-term measures include innovative steps such as the introduction of a biennial themed festival with the potential to become outstanding events, the complete redesign of the shopping center’s website to make it more dynamic and interactive, and attractive membership offers through marketing campaigns recommended for conventional methods such as display signage and social media.

The long-term plans provide valuable insight into the mall’s structural redevelopment to maximize profits through spatial accessibility and strategic visibility. Some other new initiatives are also part of the common plan. The intended implementation of the proposed plan should increase the visitor frequency in the shopping center.

Debashis Chatterjee, director of IIM Kozhikode, said overhauling the mall was a top priority. “The IIMK aims to provide logical and sustainable solutions. The mall redesign must be sustainable and our plan is aimed at the same goal. We are confident that the mall’s facelift will open up opportunities for some other cities in the country and around the world to initiate such offerings, he said.

Deepa Sethi, chairwoman, International Relations and Faculty of Humanities and Humanities, said the IIMK team is confident that the plan will not only address declining visitor numbers but will also empower women entrepreneurs to overcome crisis situations to reach and improve heights The mall is a brand name to be reckoned with.

The mall is the largest company of all Kudumbashree self-help groups and is designed to provide 250 women directly and 500 women indirectly. The 36,000-square-meter, five-story shopping center offers branded outlets, a supermarket, a restaurant, boutiques, shoe stores, beauty salons, banks, outlets for imported goods, handicrafts, baby care, electronics and household appliances. It also houses conference rooms, training centers and an underground car park.

However, women entrepreneurs who have a significant footprint during the festival and trade fair season have seen a decrease in customer numbers in the off-season, which leads to an unstable source of income for participating women entrepreneurs and outlet owners. This leads to a financial crisis and difficulties in paying rents, utility bills and salaries for the people employed in these outlets.

